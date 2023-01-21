Is the New Year Special Pack worth it in FIFA 23?

The New Year Special Pack is one of the two that have arrived in FIFA 23 with the TOTY promo, and both come with special content. Naturally, players' interest is high as they offer different rewards. The offerings are not typical of standard packs, and hence they are generating more interest among the players.

However, these packs also tend to cost more than the usual variants, and the ones in discussion are the highest. So, while the rewards may seem very lucrative initially, it's essential to understand whether the pack is worth its price.

To understand the worth of the New Year Special Pack, one must analyze its rewards. Of course, there's no guarantee over what players will receive from it, and each one will differ. However, a proper analysis will give players an idea of what to get and hence help them make an informed decision.

The New Year Special Pack in FIFA 23 comes with a chance to get a TOTY item

It's evident that the special pack introduced during the FIFA 23 TOTY promo will allow players to get an item from it. The New Year Special Pack doesn't disappoint in that regard, but things aren't as positive as they might seem.

The value of any pack in FIFA 23 depends on three major factors:

The total number of the rewards and which promos are eligible.

The odds of every possible reward in the pack.

The cost of the pack in terms of FUT coins.

P.S. - The pack can also be acquired with FIFA points, but it requires to be bought with real money.

There are a total of 76 items that players can obtain from the New Year Special Pack. Here's what they will get from their respective packs:

1 FUT Hero card with an overall 87 or higher.

75 Rare Gold Player packs rated 80 or higher.

5 of the 75 Rare Gold Players will be rated 86 or higher.

Here are the odds associated with the rewards:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 82%

Gold 90+ Player - 28%

Team of the Week Player - 90%

Team of the Year Player - 1.1%

TOTY icon - 2.4%

As mentioned earlier, the New Year Special Pack offers a chance to get a TOTY item in FIFA 23. There's even a chance for unique icons, six of which were released last evening. While the odds of both are very low, it's best to open if someone wants something from the promo.

Overall, the New Year Special Pack in FIFA 23 is quite valuable, despite the mammoth 500,000 FUT coins it requires. Firstly, it's worth opening for those who love to take a riskier approach. However, the chances of getting something more than what players will spend are less, and it's worth keeping in mind.

Compared to previous special packs that have cost as much, the New Year Special Pack is a better alternative. However, it didn't become an instant hit, which could have been the case had the odds for the TOTY items been higher.

It's also worth noting that all the rewards, as usual, are untradable in nature. So players have two choices: use the cards in their Ultimate Team squad or as fodder for SBCs.

It makes sense to get fodder in this process, especially when the TOTY promo is live in FIFA 23. There are plenty of special challenges like the Sergio Ramos Flashback SBC, and using fodder from someone's collection will significantly help reduce the final costs.

Hence, it makes sense to get fodder by opening the packs, but in conclusion, it should be done only when someone has plenty of disposable coins.

