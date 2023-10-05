IShowSpeed's 5 viral stunts that took a dark turn

YouTube sensation Darren Watkins Jr., also known as IShowSpeed, has rapidly risen to fame in the last couple of years, boasting an impressive subscriber count of over 20 million on his YouTube channel. For those who may not be acquainted with this content creator, Darren hails from Ohio and is distinguished by his wacky personality and over-the-top stunts.

Nevertheless, some of his past livestreams have taken a wild turn, with the streamer ending up in some rather tricky situations. In this article, we will explore five instances where things took an unexpected turn for the streamer.

Five IShowSpeed moments from his livestream that went southwards

1) Lights a firework in his bedroom

One of IShowSpeed's most viral and astonishing moments occurred when he made the questionable decision to ignite a real firework indoors. This incident unfolded during the 4th of July festivities in 2022 when the then 17-year-old content creator opted to light a Pikachu-themed firecracker without much consideration, all within the confines of his bedroom.

This, understandably, stirred up a significant amount of trouble for the streamer, as his mother was visibly upset by his actions. In fact, the situation escalated to the point where the fire department had to be summoned to handle the aftermath.

2) Gets swatted during live stream

In August 2022, IShowSpeed once again found himself in a precarious situation that left viewers shocked. During a livestream, he was unexpectedly seen in handcuffs after being swatted (which is basically a situation where a viewer falsely reports an emergency to the police).

In the now-viral video, the YouTuber appeared visibly bewildered throughout the ordeal. He exclaimed:

“Oh my god, bro! I swear I didn’t do anything. I didn’t do s**t. Oh my god!”

Fortunately, the police quickly determined there were no real threats. Later in the video, an officer revealed that the incident had occurred due to a false call claiming self-harm and harm to the family.

3) Leaking KSI's number

IShowSpeed has a tendency to unintentionally reveal phone numbers when interacting with fellow creators or celebrities. For instance, in May 2023, he FaceTimed KSI, but when KSI called back, his phone number was inadvertently displayed on-screen in front of thousands of fans. Realizing the gravity of his mistake, the streamer offered profuse apologies, stating:

"I'm sorry, I swear to god I'm sorry. Wallahi I'm sorry. You'll see in a minute. Why would you call me? What is this number? On my life, why did you call me?"

As if that wasn't enough, the streamer also inadvertently leaked Alphonso Davies' phone number back in the previous year.

4) Science experiment gone wrong

Earlier this month, on October 3, IShowSpeed had a minor health scare while attempting the "Elephant Toothpaste" challenge in his bedroom. This challenge typically involves a reaction between hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) and sodium iodide.

However, the streamer soon realized that the experiment had released a substantial amount of gas, filling up the entire room. Later on, he had to receive medical treatment (confirmed by his cameraman Slipz) as he experienced difficulty breathing.

5) Flashing his privates live on stream

Perhaps one of the lowest moments in IShowSpeed's streaming career occurred in August 2023. While playing a horror game titled Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, he had a jump scare that caused him to leap out of his chair in excitement, inadvertently exposing his privates in front of over 30K live viewers.

Naturally, the stream had to be promptly deleted, but YouTube did not take any further action against the streamer since it was perceived as a genuine mistake, and the stream was removed instantly. The aftermath of the incident, however, led to significant backlash, drama, and an ongoing wave of trolling within the online community.