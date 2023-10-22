"It's hard to identify with a billionaire": Marvel's Spider-Man 2 dev on Peter and Miles' relatability

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out now, captivating players around the globe with an engrossing new story centered around the titular superhero. With two iconic heroes, Miles Morales and Peter Parker, instead of one in this package, Insomniac Games creative director Bryan Intihar touches upon how this tale is supposed to resonate with players.

In an interview with BBC Newsbeat, the developer cited Marvel's own Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, and Asgard's Thor, the God of Thunder, as examples. Intihar points out that while both are beloved heroes in the fandom, they are not particularly relatable. He elaborates:

"I love Tony Stark, but it's hard to identify with a billionaire, right? And look at Thor. Great hero, but it's hard to identify with a god."

Insomniac Games crafted Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in a way that everyone can relate to it

Now that the game is out, it has been met with universal acclaim. Clearly, Insomniac Games' hard work paid off handsomely. From the story and graphics to gameplay and game length, there have been little criticisms about Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Intihar is happy with the result, claiming they did their best to ensure the end product felt like the complete package. He said:

"Obviously, there's a certain level of, 'Hey, someone's going to spend this much money on a game', so we want to give them the experience that's worth it. Our job is to make sure that you feel no matter how long it is, it's worth that money, it's worth that investment."

The game's main plot should take 15-20 hours to beat. However, completionists will easily take close to 40 hours to see all it offers. So both types of players, those who wish for a shorter adrenaline-fueled experience and those who desire a big open world to fight and soar through, are satisfied. This accessibility also extends to making the characters relatable.

Unlike Iron Man and Thor, Peter Parker and Miles Morales are simple New Yorkers - at least as far as their normal, everyday life outside vigilante work is concerned. Even if they are superheroes who fight deadly threats, they are still your average person. They struggle with relationships and other emotions that gamers can relate to.

This is also one of the many strengths of not just the Spider-Man IP but Insomniac's excellent and faithful portrayal of it in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. But it is clear the studio is not done yet. We already know that the team is interested in making a Venom game if the fans really want it. But as elaborated in that interview as well, the team wants to take a break first.

Besides Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games has other projects in development, including the new Wolverine title. So they definitely deserve a short vacation before continuing further sequels in the Marvel universe. Whether that will be the Venom spin-off or a successor to their latest project remains to be seen.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available only on the PlayStation 5 console.