Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Jame CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Jame CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Oct 12, 2023 10:18 GMT
Jame CS2 settings (Image via x/@virtuspro)
Jame CS2 settings (Image via x/@virtuspro)

Dzahmi "Jame" Ali is a Russian professional Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) player currently playing for Virtus Pro. Leading his team and being the primary AWPer are his main duties. Previously, he represented Hala Ares, but during the 2017 CIS Minor Championship, they were disqualified from the tournament as his teammate, naumoFF's account, had a VAC ban.

In order to establish himself in the team, he is currently competing in acclaimed tournaments such as ESL Challengers and Intel Extreme Masters in CS2. In this article, we'll take a look at Jame's settings in the game.

Everything to know about Virtus.pro Jame's CS2 settings in 2023

youtube-cover

Jame's career is currently like a roller coaster ride as he continues to climb and fall in the charts. According to the rankings of 2021 and 2022, he was ranked 10th and 20th, respectively. Additionally, he was the best player in three HLTV tournaments, including BLAST Pro Moscow 2019 and Intel Extreme Masters Rio Major 2022.

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 400
  • Sensitivity: 2
  • eDPI: 800
  • Zoom Sensitivity: 1
  • Hz: 4000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input: 1
  • Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair settings

  • Drawoutline: 0
  • Alpha: 255
  • Color: 4
  • Blue: 50
  • Green: 250
  • Red: 50
  • Dot: 1
  • Gap: -3
  • Size: 1
  • Style: 4
  • Thickness: 0
  • Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

  • FOV: 68
  • Offset X: 2.5
  • Offset Y: 0
  • Offset Z: -1.5
  • Presetpos: 3
  • Shift Left Amt: 1.5
  • Shift Right Amt: 0.75
  • Recoil: 1
  • Righthand: 1

Bob

  • Lower Amt: 5
  • Amt Lat: 0.1
  • Amt Vert: 0.1
  • Cycle: 0.98

Launch Options

  • +fps_max 500 -novid -console -tickrate 128 -language english +cl_threaded_bone_setup 1 -sdr_spew_level 3 -allow_third_party_software

Video Settings

youtube-cover

Video:

  • Resolution: 1280x960
  • Aspect Ratio: 4:3
  • Scaling Mode: Stretched
  • Color Mode: Computer Monitor
  • Brightness: 80%
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video:

  • Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
  • Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
  • Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None
  • Global Shadow Quality: High
  • Model/Texture Detail: Low
  • Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
  • Shader Detail: High
  • Particle Detail: Low
  • Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
  • High Dynamic Range: Quality
  • Fidelity FX Super Resolution: Disabled
  • NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Monitor Settings

Game Settings:

  • DyAc: Premium
  • Black eQualizer: 10
  • Color Vibrance: 14
  • Low Blue Light: 0
  • Instant Mode: On

Picture settings:

  • Picture Mode: FPS 1
  • Brightness: 80
  • Contrast: 70
  • Sharpness: 7
  • Gamma: Gamma 3
  • Color Temperature: All
  • AMA: Premium

Peripherals

  • Monitor: BenQ ZOWIE XL2546
  • Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro
  • Keyboard: Logitech G715 TKL
  • Headset: HyperX Cloud II
  • Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20
  • Mousepad: VAXEE PA Funspark v2

PC Specs

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-13700K
  • GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 3080

This covers the CS2 configuration and setup of Virtus.pro, Jame. Players can try out the settings to get a glimpse of the professional's route to success.

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...