Jame CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Dzahmi "Jame" Ali is a Russian professional Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) player currently playing for Virtus Pro. Leading his team and being the primary AWPer are his main duties. Previously, he represented Hala Ares, but during the 2017 CIS Minor Championship, they were disqualified from the tournament as his teammate, naumoFF's account, had a VAC ban.

In order to establish himself in the team, he is currently competing in acclaimed tournaments such as ESL Challengers and Intel Extreme Masters in CS2. In this article, we'll take a look at Jame's settings in the game.

Everything to know about Virtus.pro Jame's CS2 settings in 2023

Jame's career is currently like a roller coaster ride as he continues to climb and fall in the charts. According to the rankings of 2021 and 2022, he was ranked 10th and 20th, respectively. Additionally, he was the best player in three HLTV tournaments, including BLAST Pro Moscow 2019 and Intel Extreme Masters Rio Major 2022.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 2

eDPI: 800

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 4000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 4

Blue: 50

Green: 250

Red: 50

Dot: 1

Gap: -3

Size: 1

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

Shift Left Amt: 1.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.75

Recoil: 1

Righthand: 1

Bob

Lower Amt: 5

Amt Lat: 0.1

Amt Vert: 0.1

Cycle: 0.98

Launch Options

+fps_max 500 -novid -console -tickrate 128 -language english +cl_threaded_bone_setup 1 -sdr_spew_level 3 -allow_third_party_software

Video Settings

Video:

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 80%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video:

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None

Global Shadow Quality: High

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Shader Detail: High

Particle Detail: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

High Dynamic Range: Quality

Fidelity FX Super Resolution: Disabled

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Monitor Settings

Game Settings:

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 10

Color Vibrance: 14

Low Blue Light: 0

Instant Mode: On

Picture settings:

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 80

Contrast: 70

Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 3

Color Temperature: All

AMA: Premium

Peripherals

Monitor: BenQ ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro

Keyboard: Logitech G715 TKL

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20

Mousepad: VAXEE PA Funspark v2

PC Specs

CPU: Intel Core i7-13700K

GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 3080

This covers the CS2 configuration and setup of Virtus.pro, Jame. Players can try out the settings to get a glimpse of the professional's route to success.