Jame CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Dzahmi "Jame" Ali is a Russian professional Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) player currently playing for Virtus Pro. Leading his team and being the primary AWPer are his main duties. Previously, he represented Hala Ares, but during the 2017 CIS Minor Championship, they were disqualified from the tournament as his teammate, naumoFF's account, had a VAC ban.
In order to establish himself in the team, he is currently competing in acclaimed tournaments such as ESL Challengers and Intel Extreme Masters in CS2. In this article, we'll take a look at Jame's settings in the game.
Everything to know about Virtus.pro Jame's CS2 settings in 2023
Jame's career is currently like a roller coaster ride as he continues to climb and fall in the charts. According to the rankings of 2021 and 2022, he was ranked 10th and 20th, respectively. Additionally, he was the best player in three HLTV tournaments, including BLAST Pro Moscow 2019 and Intel Extreme Masters Rio Major 2022.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 2
- eDPI: 800
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 4000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: 0
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 4
- Blue: 50
- Green: 250
- Red: 50
- Dot: 1
- Gap: -3
- Size: 1
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 3
- Shift Left Amt: 1.5
- Shift Right Amt: 0.75
- Recoil: 1
- Righthand: 1
Bob
- Lower Amt: 5
- Amt Lat: 0.1
- Amt Vert: 0.1
- Cycle: 0.98
Launch Options
- +fps_max 500 -novid -console -tickrate 128 -language english +cl_threaded_bone_setup 1 -sdr_spew_level 3 -allow_third_party_software
Video Settings
Video:
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 80%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video:
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Shader Detail: High
- Particle Detail: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
- High Dynamic Range: Quality
- Fidelity FX Super Resolution: Disabled
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Monitor Settings
Game Settings:
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 10
- Color Vibrance: 14
- Low Blue Light: 0
- Instant Mode: On
Picture settings:
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 80
- Contrast: 70
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: All
- AMA: Premium
Peripherals
- Monitor: BenQ ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro
- Keyboard: Logitech G715 TKL
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA Funspark v2
PC Specs
- CPU: Intel Core i7-13700K
- GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 3080
This covers the CS2 configuration and setup of Virtus.pro, Jame. Players can try out the settings to get a glimpse of the professional's route to success.