January's latest Roar For More Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

One of the easiest ways to obtain prizes like magical goods, resources, and experience points in Clash of Clans is to complete Super Troop tasks. These challenges are open to all players, and they can gain rewards and advance more quickly in the game by participating in them.

Players must deploy a specific troop in their offensive strategy and triumph in 10 battles to complete Super Troop challenges. The most recent Super Troop challenge in Clash of Clans is called Roar For More. It is similar to the in-game challenges Titanic Strength, Wizards of Awes, Tiny Shiny, and Hasty Balloons.

This article provides a quick overview of the Roar For More challenge, including its requirements, rewards, and more.

January's latest Super Troop Challenges in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Meet the first Super Troop, the Super Barbarian! ⚔️ He'll start Raged for a few seconds when first deployed. With more hit points, greater damage, faster movement, and a magnificent mane, this hurricane of hurt is blind to anything except destroying the nearest target! Meet the first Super Troop, the Super Barbarian! ⚔️ He'll start Raged for a few seconds when first deployed. With more hit points, greater damage, faster movement, and a magnificent mane, this hurricane of hurt is blind to anything except destroying the nearest target! https://t.co/OGmw9LcAHa

To complete the Roar for More challenge in Clash of Clans, players must utilize Super Barbarians in their armies and win 10 fights. To win all the prizes, participants must complete the challenge by January 21, 2023. The following is a description of the Roar For More challenge in Clash of Clans:

"Whip your glorious mane of hair in the name of victory when you use Super Barbarians during this special Super Troop event!"

Regular Dark Elixir and Elixir soldiers like Valkyries, Giants, Dragons, and others are enhanced into Super Troops in the challenge. In addition to requiring more housing space than their regular counterparts, they also require a lot more training.

The enhanced Barbarians with unique anger abilities are called Super Barbarians, and players can unlock them using the Super Potion or the 75000 Dark Elixir. Super Barbarian troops are described as follows:

"Superior in health, power, speed and most importantly, hair, the Super Barbarians are what regular Barbarians dream of becoming!"

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans It's been a bit over a week since the Super Troops have arrived in the Village! Have you had a chance to power up your troops yet? Let us know what you think so far and how you are using them in your army! It's been a bit over a week since the Super Troops have arrived in the Village! Have you had a chance to power up your troops yet? Let us know what you think so far and how you are using them in your army! https://t.co/0zQlSi4FMF

The level of the Town Hall determines how many Super Barbarians need to be utilized in the conflict. To receive all the rewards from the challenge, Town Hall 13 players must use a minimum of one Super Barbarian troop in multiplayer battles.

Super Barbarians are a support troop that can be used with multiple tank troops like Giants, Golems, Pekkas, and more. Players can also use them in regular attacking strategies like Super GoWipe and Gibarch.

Rewards for completing the Roar For More challenge

The Roar For More challenge is one of the easiest Super Troop challenges since it can be used with any attacking strategy. The following are all the rewards from this super troop challenge, along with their in-game benefits:

Players will get a Resource Potion upon winning 10 battles, which will help boost all the resources they get from Gold Mines, Elixir Collectors, and Dark Elixir Drills for one day.

Players who complete the challenge will also earn 400 experience points, which will help them increase their in-game profile level and experience.

January's Roar For More challenge is an excellent way to earn magic items, gold, experience points, and more in Clash of Clans. Players must complete the challenge by January 21 to win all the rewards.

