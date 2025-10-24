Jurassic World Evolution 3: How to quickly increase park ratings

Jurassic World Evolution 3 allows you to create and run your very own park. This is the third installment of the popular simulation-strategy game by Frontier Developments. Your park's rating depends on how successful it is in terms of providing for the dinosaurs and entertaining the guests who visit the park to see these magnificent creatures.

Ad

You must fulfill multiple requirements to earn stars and increase your park's ratings in Jurassic World Evolution 3. This article will explain exactly how.

Increasing your park's ratings in Jurassic World Evolution 3

The Management tab in Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Image via Frontier Developments)

You can check your park's ratings in-game on the bottom right of your screen in the form of five stars. Your rating is denoted by the number of stars filled in white. To get a more detailed overview, click on the stars to open the ratings panel.

Ad

Trending

You may also click on Control Room and then go to the Management Tab to see your current park ratings. The tab will also show you your Park Metrics. You must improve your Park Metrics by taking the actions recommended in this tab to increase your Park Ratings in Jurassic World Evolution 3.

Park Metrics are different for each park depending on the park's main function. Some parks are meant for research, while others focus primarily on profit. Some basic park requirements are as follows:

Ad

Finish contracts (these also provide you with reputation points and money).

Keep up maintenance.

Ensure dinosaur comfort.

Have a plethora of dinosaur species.

Apart from these, based on their specific function, different parks have different requirements. Fulfilling these would help increase the park's ratings in Jurassic World Evolution 3.

Also read: Jurassic World Evolution 3 review

Park-specific requirements to fulfill

Keep an eye on your park requirements at all times (Image via Frontier Developments)

Some parks focus on conservation efforts, and others focus on profit or research. Based on these goals, all parks have different requirements, which will show up in your Management tab. Here is a list of some requirements you will notice while trying to improve your park's ratings in Jurassic World Evolution 3.

Ad

Montana Badlands

Increase scientists skills

Increase amenities and exhibits

Encourage dinosaur breeding by building nests.

Find fossils for the Hatchery.

Clark County, Nevada

Improve amenities and add features to earn higher profits

Hatch new flying dinosaurs.

Encourage breeding by building nests.

Ensure dinosaur species are comfortable. Especially if you have cohabiting species.

Kauai

Add nests to encourage breeding.

Find new species by discovering fossils.

Increase profits by improving dinosaur appeal. Add galleries and tours.

Ad

Sichuan Basin

Find species that can cohabit with one another. Ensure that they are compatible to do so.

Encourage natural breeding.

Increase tours and plan them properly.

Nusa Tenggara

Research on genetic modification. Genetically modify your dinosaurs via the Hatchery.

Ensure dinosaur comfort and put them in the right environment.

Katsuyama

Build emergency shelters for guest protection.

Encourage natural breeding by adding nests.

Ensure the presence of proper food sources for non-herbivorous dinosaurs.

Ad

Azores Islands

Encourage cohabiting, but ensure the species are compatible with one another.

Increase tours and add galleries to provide guests with a good viewing experience.

Find fossils for the Hatchery.

Have reptilian-type dinosaurs among all others.

Biosyn Sanctuary

Have a huge variety of dinosaurs in the park. Attempt to have 60 or more animals.

Ensure a comfortable viewing experience for guests by having smooth tours and efficient galleries.

Ensure dinosaur comfort and also take care of younger dinosaurs.

Ad

San Albertus

Build large lagoons for your marine animals.

Improve scientists' skills.

Add amenities to attract more guests.

Ensure a smooth and fun experience for guests to improve profits.

These are some of the requirements you will have to fulfill in different parks to improve their ratings in Jurassic World Evolution 3. Specific requirements will be listed in the Management tab to help you smoothly operate your park.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.