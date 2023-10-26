KT Rolster vs. LNG Esports League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Witness the collision of two juggernauts as South Korea's LCK third seed, KT Rolster, and China's LPL third seed, LNG Esports, battle it out in the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage Round 4 High Matches. With the winner advancing to the Playoff Stage and the loser facing the Round 5 elimination matches, anticipation runs high for this battle.

At League of Legends Words 2023, the impending showdown between KT Rolster and LNG Esports warrants insightful analysis, scrutinizing the recent feats and figures of each squad.

KT Rolster vs. LNG Esports League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

League of Legends Worlds 2023 sent KT Rolster on a challenging trip. In their first match, they faced off against the formidable Bilibili Gaming from China and suffered defeat. However, they persevered and managed to secure victories against both Dplus KIA and Weibo Gaming in their next two matches.

Gwak "Bdd" Bo-seong's prowess in mid-lane and Kim "Aiming" Ha-ram's exceptional use of Kai'Sa are contributing factors to KT's emergence as strong competitors in the tournament. Their display on the Summoner's Rift cemented them as a team to watch out for.

The journey of LNG Esports in Worlds 2023 began with victories against Fnatic from Europe and Cloud9 from North America. Next up in a best-of-three series was a formidable battle against LPL's JD Gaming, widely considered the year's top team. Ultimately, despite giving it their all at the Rift, JD Gaming emerged victorious with a score of 2-1 against LNG.

In terms of strengths, LNG's mid-laner, Lee "Scout" Ye-chan, is the undeniable powerhouse. Scout already took home the 2021 Worlds Championship with EDward Gaming. Meanwhile, the Chinese ADC, Chen "GALA" Wei, is also making an impressive mark in the lane phases.

The anticipated showdown between LNG and KT Rolster has garnered excitement from fans worldwide. In terms of predictions, many speculate that KT Rolster will ultimately secure victory with a 2-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

KT Rolster and LNG Esports will face each other for the first time in League of Legends esports' history.

Previous results

KT Rolster defeated LPL's Weibo Gaming in the Round 3 Mid Matches at League of Legends Worlds 2023.

Alternatively, LNG Esports lost 1-2 against LPL's JD Gaming in the Round 3 High Matches.

Worlds 2023 rosters

KT Rolster

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Cuzz

: Cuzz Mid : Bdd

: Bdd ADC : Aiming

: Aiming Support: Lehends

LNG Esports

Top : Zika

: Zika Jungle : Tarzan

: Tarzan Mid : Scout

: Scout ADC : GALA

: GALA Support: Hang

Livestream details

The date and approximate times for the Worlds 2023 matchup between KT Rolster and LNG Esports are as follows:

PT : October 27, 3 am

: October 27, 3 am CET : October 27, 12 pm

: October 27, 12 pm IST: October 27, 3:30 pm

To catch the match live, you can go to the following websites:

Besides the official platforms, viewers can enjoy watch parties hosted by popular LoL streamers for Worlds 2023.

