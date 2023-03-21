The second week of League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split has come to an end. It was another interesting week filled with some great games and a few surprising results.

The first major result that needs to be discussed is that Team Vitality ended up suffering two major defeats after being undefeated in the first week of the Spring Split. Apart from that, Fnatic seems to have finally found its footing as the team grabbed two extremely crucial victories in the race to the group stage.

G2 Esports also performed well this week with incredible performances from Caps and Yike. Lastly, Team BDS and SK Gaming are also holding quite strong and have become some of the toughest opponents in the LEC.

Results, standings, and team overview after week 2 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split

The standings after week 2 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split are as follows:

Team Matches Played Wins Losses G2 Esports 6 4 2 SK Gaming 6 4 2 Team BDS 6 4 2 Team Vitality 6 4 2 Astralis 6 3 3 KOI 6 3 3 EXCEL 6 2 4 Fnatic 6 2 4 MAD Lions 6 2 4 Team Heretics 6 2 4

Currently, G2 Esports, SK Gaming, Team BDS, and Team Vitality are arguably the best teams in League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

Obviously, G2 Esports is good and there is no doubt about the quality of this team. In fact, Yike has been exceptional and is simply getting better with every passing moment. It's safe to say that if someone recently started watching Yike, it's hard to imagine this player joined G2 Esports only four months ago.

Team Vitality obviously had a great start in the opening week of League of Legends LEC, but seems to have dropped the ball in the second week. In any case, the side will definitely bounce back and is looking poised to enter the group stage as one of the favorites.

In the middle of the table, KOI and Astralis are currently fighting neck and neck. As always, KOI's inconsistencies continue as the team still seems to be suffering for balance. Contrary to that, Astralis has been performing exceptionally well with its botlane being one of the strongest in the league.

Now, moving onto the lower end of the table, Fnatic seems to have found its footing in League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split. The team is still in a tough spot, but it managed to pull off important wins against some strong opponents and will probably qualify for the group stage.

Unfortunately, Team Heretics and the MAD Lions are in a troublesome spot. Both sides have been dismal and will have to win every game in the final week of the regular season to guarantee a spot for the best-of-three stage.

