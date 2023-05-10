League of Legends LoLdle 308: Answers for Thursday, May 11, 2023

League of Legends LoLdle, a Wordle-inspired spin-off, released its 308th puzzle set on May 11, 2023. The game is a fun way to see how well-versed League of Legends players are in the champions' quotes, emojis, skills, and skins. The solutions to the latest puzzles are not too challenging to guess, and fans should be able to identify their favorite champions quickly.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 308 (May 11, 2023)

Here are the solutions to the League of Legends LoLdle puzzle set released on May 11, 2023:

Classic: Diana

Diana Quote: Senna

Senna Ability: Riven, Bonus : E

Riven, : E Emoji: Leona

Leona Splash Art: Kled, Bonus: Marauder Kled

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle

Listed below are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

May 10, 2023, LoLdle = Zilean, Graves, Ezreal, Jarvan IV, Skarner

May 9, 2023, LoLdle = Janna, Ashe, Darius, Camille, Warwick

May 8, 2023, LoLdle = Katarina, Dr. Mundo, Rumble, Seraphine, Olaf

May 6, 2023, LoLdle = Fiddlesticks, Cassiopeia, Azir, Vi, Kalista

May 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nasus, Talon, Morgana, Kayle, Gangplank

May 4, 2023, LoLdle = Shyvana, Zeri, Blitzcrank, Ivern, Taric

May 3, 2023, LoLdle = Skarner, Sett, Braum, Kayn, Udyr

May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc, Kled, Evelynn, Singed, Miss Fortune

May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, Nidalee

April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, Alistar

April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, Urgot

April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira

April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix

April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus

As mentioned earlier, the latest LoLdle puzzle set is not too hard to solve. Diana's identity and Kled's splash image may be challenging to predict. However, Senna's quote, Riven's ability, and Leona's emoji should be fairly easy guesses as the champions are all fan favorites.

Poll : 0 votes