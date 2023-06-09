League of Legends LoLdle answers 338: Saturday, June 10, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 338th edition puzzle are now available. Fans might find its solutions hard to get since June 10's questions are pretty difficult. This game requires players to present five answers associated with LoL champions' names, abilities, emojis, quotes, and splash art. If you haven't played this offering before, just go to LoLdle's official website, select each category, and write the character's name to answer a question.

If you're having a difficult time identifying the champions, this article provides all LoLdle answers for June 10's edition.

Udyr, Vel’Koz, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 338th edition (June 10, 2023)

These are the solutions to all five of June 9, 2023's LoLdle questions:

Classic: Udyr

Udyr Quote: Vel’Koz

Vel’Koz Ability: Ahri Bonus : R

Ahri : R Emoji: Lee Sin

Lee Sin Splash Art: Veigar, Bonus: Bad Santa Veigar

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are the solutions to previously published LoLdle puzzles:

LoLdle 337, June 9, 2023: Pyke, Rammus, Kog'Maw, Xayah, Swain

LoLdle 336, June 8, 2023: Evelynn, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Sejuani, Lissandra

LoLdle 335, June 7, 2023: Zeri, Illaoi, Kled, Zilean, Kindred

LoLdle 334, June 6, 2023: Jarvan IV, Sejuani, Xerath, Nocturne, Graves

LoLdle 333, June 5, 2023: Vi, Shyvana, Zilean, Olaf, Twitch

LoLdle 332, June 4, 2023: Corki, Xerath, Irelia, Yorick, Kayle

LoLdle 331, June 3, 2023: Gragas, Diana, Varus, Graves, Caitlyn

LoLdle 330, June 2, 2023: Azir, Fiddlesticks, Quinn, Poppy, Brand

LoLdle 329, June 1, 2023: Kayle, Renekton, Rek’Sai, Ezreal, Zyra

LoLdle 328, May 31, 2023: Veigar, Zac, Malphite, Elise, K'Sante

LoLdle 327, May 30, 2023: Lucian, Kayn, Akali, Yasuou, Zac

LoLdle 326, May 29, 2023: Tristana, Fiddlesticks, Tryndamere, Teemo

Udyr is the first League of Legends champion in this edition, and guessing his name can be fairly tough. He isn't a popular champion in LoL's current meta, and his pick rate is quite low as well. The same goes for Vel’Koz, as his quote regarding the "human melting point" can be cryptic to most players.

However, Ahri is a legendary champion in League of Legends and a fan-favorite entity. So identifying her R ability shouldn't be difficult. Lee Sin is also a classic character, and he's been a great jungle champion since his release. Hence, it should be fairly easy to guess his name from the emojis.

Last but not least, Veigar's Bad Santa splash art can be pretty perplexing to most gamers.

