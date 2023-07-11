League of Legends LoLdle answers 370: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 370th edition have been revealed. If you're a newbie to this game, the quiz features five unique questions tackling LoL champions and their fascinating backstories. One must identify champion names, emotes, catchphrases, talents, and artwork. Additionally, the enigmatic clues might send your brain into a whirl.

Visit the official LoLdle website, select each category, and put your mind to the test to maintain your streak of correct answers.

This article contains all the precise LoLdle answers for July 12's puzzles.

Jinx, Swain, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 370th edition (July 12, 2023)

As of July 12, 2023, the answers to the LoLdle questions are as follows:

Classic: Jinx

Jinx Quote: Swain

Swain Ability: Nautilus, Bonus : Passive

Nautilus, : Passive Emoji: Renata Glasc

Renata Glasc Splash Art: Tryndamere, Bonus: Sultan Tryndamere

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The following is a list of LoLdle solutions that have previously been disclosed:

LoLdle 369, July 11, 2023 : Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia

: Master Yi, Nocturne, Vex, Nautilus, Cassiopeia LoLdle 368, July 10, 2023 : Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor.

: Caitlyn, Rakan, Master Yi, Azir, Viktor. LoLdle 367, July 9, 2023 : Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum.

: Kindred, Nami, Kassadin, Zoe, Braum. LoLdle 366, July 8, 2023 : Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne.

: Nilah, Vex, Zyra, Urgot, Nocturne. LoLdle 365, July 7, 2023 : Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong.

: Rammus, Lissandra, Viego, Lulu, Wukong. LoLdle 364, July 6, 2023 : Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen.

: Alistar, Teemo, Urgot, Nidalee, Gwen. LoLdle 363, July 5, 2023 : Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios.

: Rumble, Anivia, Kennen, Kindred, Aphelios. LoLdle 362, July 4, 2023 : Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha'Zix, Shaco, Hecarim.

: Malzahar, Caitlyn, Kha'Zix, Shaco, Hecarim. LoLdle 361, July 3, 2023 : Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon.

: Lillia, Jhin, Gangplank, Yone, Talon. LoLdle 360, July 2, 2023 : Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai'Sa.

: Kayn, Azir, Leona, Brand, Kai'Sa. LoLdle 359, July 1, 2023 : Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs.

: Dr. Mundo, Orianna, Udyr, Bard, Ziggs. LoLdle 358, June 30, 2023: Sivir, Ryze, Maokai, Malzahar, Rakan.

The first of today's LoLdle solutions is Jinx, and guessing her name should be the easiest. She's one of the strongest ADCs in the current LoL meta. Today's quote is said by Swain, and players might struggle to decipher it. He's not particularly popular among the professional and casual scenes.

Following that, players should easily identify Nautilus's Passive ability, as he's one of the best support champions in the current patch. Subsequently, Renata Glasc's emojis can be challenging to decipher.

Last but not least, recognizing Tryndamere's splash art is the hardest of today's LoLdle answers.

