League of Legends LoLdle answers 387: Saturday, July 29, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 387th iteration are now available. This distinct and unique title offers fresh questions each day, with a wide assortment of perplexing puzzles falling into five different categories. Within this mix of questions, some may be easier to answer, while others may truly baffle even the most seasoned players.

The LoLdle answers for July 29's puzzles can be found in this article.

Nautilus, Yuumi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 387th edition (July 29, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to July 29's puzzles are given below:

Classic: Nautilus

Nautilus Quote: Yuumi

Yuumi Ability: Karma, Bonus : W

Karma, : W Emoji: Jax

Jax Splash Art: Ivern, Bonus: Dunkmaster Ivern

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

This list contains a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

July 28, LoLdle 386 : Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy

: Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy July 27, LoLdle 385 : Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia

: Samira, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia July 26, LoLdle 384 : Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton

: Aurelion Sol, Kog'Maw, Neeko, Ryze, Renekton July 25, LoLdle 383 : Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian

: Neeko, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian July 24, LoLdle 382 : Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn

: Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn July 23, LoLdle 381 : Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina,

: Rakan, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina, July 22, LoLdle 380 : Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas

: Lulu, Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Nasus, Gragas July 21, LoLdle 379 : Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma

: Kha'Zix, Ivern, Tryndamere, Viktor, Karma July 20, LoLdle 378 : Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus

: Jayce, Draven, Lissandra, Quinn, Nautilus July 19, LoLdle 377 : Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex

: Fiora, Lee Sin, Ashe, Sona, Vex July 18, LoLdle 376 : Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn

: Orianna, Lillia, Xayah, Nami, Kayn July 17, LoLdle 375 : Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra

: Shen, Singed, Veigar, Lux, Syndra July 16, LoLdle 374 : Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius

: Fizz, LeBlanc, Talon, Orianna, Darius July 15, LoLdle 373 : Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc

: Heimerdinger, Jayce, Camille, Yuumi, LeBlanc July 14, LoLdle 372 : Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen

: Brand, Akali, Pantheon, Shen, Kennen July 13, LoLdle 371: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Lucian, Fizz, Rel

The first of today's answers is Nautilus, and guessing his name can be pretty straightforward, as the Bilgewater region and the tank role are massive hints. The quote mentions "Sunbeam," which resonates with Yuumi.

Guessing the ability puzzle can be a daunting task, as the image can be deceiving in identifying Karma's W ability. However, the emoji question's answer is Jax. It can be fairly easy, as the emojis of a helicopter and a hockey stick are massive hints.

Last but not least, Ivern is quite popular in the current League of Legends meta. Therefore, most players should be able to recognize his Dunkmaster splash art without any hassle.