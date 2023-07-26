League of Legends patch 13.15 early notes: All AP Kai’Sa nerfs, Gwen buffs, Yorick adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 13.15 early notes are now live, and Riot has provided players with some of the changes that they are looking to implement in the MOBA in the coming week. This will be one of the bigger balance updates leading up to the Summer Playoffs for all leagues.
One of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the nerfs that will be making their way to AP Kai’Sa who has been dominating both the professional scene and standard matchmaking.
When talking about the upcoming update, RiotPhoxzon stated,
“We're still getting fine tuning on the summon champion changes, but the intent is to reduce the effectiveness of smite on them and decrease their durability respectively. Meaning that instead of only junglers being able to deal with the pets, most champs will”
League of Legends patch 13.15 early notes
Before moving onto the list of changes for League of Legends patch 13.15, it’s important to note here that the proposed tweaks are tentative, and may not reflect entirely in the final update. Riot is going to test them out first in the League of Legends PBE before shipping them with the official update next week.
1) Champion Buffs
Caitlyn
- P Crit Chance Ratio: 12 >>> 1.3
- R Crit Ratio: 2.5% Damage per 10% Crit >>> 3.5% Damage per 10% Crit
Camille
- AD Growth: 3.5>>>3.8
- R On Hit Base Damage: 5/10/15 >>> 20/30/40
Gwen
- HP Regen: 8.5 >>> 9.0
- W Resists: 17/19/21/23/25 + 7% AP >>> 22/24/26/28/30 + 7% AP
Nami
- Q Damage: 75/130 /185/ 240 / 295 >>> 90/145 / 200 / 255/310
- P MS: 90 >>> 100 AP Ratio: 20% AP >>> 25% AP
Taliyah
- Q Damage: 45-125 >>> 50-130
- E Cooldown: 18-14 >>> 16-14
- E Damage to monsters: 150% >>> 175%
Yasuo
- Shield still 125-600 (+30 at level 3, +75 at level 6, +125 at level 9, +79 at level 16)
Yone
- W Shield: 45-65 >>> 55-75
2) Champion Nerfs
Aatrox
- Q AD Ratio: 60-100% >>> 60-90%
Ivern
- Large list, but mostly focused around moving him off Night Harvester and onto Enchanter
Kai'sa
- Base HP: 670 >>> 640
- Q Damage per missile: 40-100 + 50% Bonus AD + 30% AP >>> 40-100 + 50% Bonus AD + 20% AP
- W Cooldown reduction after evolution: 77% >>> 75%
Maokai
- Q Bonus Monster Damage: 100-180 >>> 80-160
Sejuani
- W Total Damage: 50-230 >>> 30-210
Shyvana
- AD per level: 3.4>>>3 — HP per level: 109 >>> 104
3) Champion Adjustments
Annie
- Tibbers Stats: Armor/MR: 30/60/90 + 5% AP >>> 30-90 Armor/MR (level 6-18)
- Health: 1300/2200/3100 + 75% AP >>> 1150-3500 + 50% AP (nonlinear level 6-18)
Heimerdinger
- H-28Q Apex Turret: Health: 850-1450 + 25-200% AP >>> 725-1525 + 50% AP
- Armor: 10-80 >>> 30-90
- Magic Resist: 25-65 >>> 30-90
Yorick (Waifs Maiden Maiden)
- Stats: NEW: 2.5 Health regen per second
- Armor/MR: 0 >>> 10-50 Armor/MR (nonlinear level 6-18)
- Health: 350/1100/3300 + 75% Yorick Max HP >>> 400-1950 (nonlinear level 6-18
4) System nerfs
Glacial Augment
- Zone slow: 30% (+ 3% per 100 AP) (+ 4% per 100 bonus AD) (+ 9% per 10% heal and shield power) >>> 20% (+ 6% per 100 AP) (+ 7% per 100 bonus AD) (+ 9% per 10% heal and shield power)
Night Harvester
- Now only triggers on Auto Attacks, Direct Spells and Pets (no longer indirect effects)
Smite on Champion
- Pets Damage to non-lane minions: 600/900/1200 >>> 20-160 (matches champion damage)
- 20% move speed slow for 2s unlocks after reaching tier 2 Smite
League of Legends patch 13.15 release date
League of Legends patch 13.15 is expected to drop next week on August 2, 2023. It will be one of the patches that will be defining the Summer Playoffs meta ahead of Worlds 2023.