"Let a tier 1 team buy it out" - Prominent personalities respond to Disguised Toast asking "how esports organizations make money"

Disguised Toast’s DSG Valorant team recently made waves by making their way into the esports competitive scene. However, one question was on the Twitch streamer’s mind: How do esports organizations make money? He posed the question in a comical fashion on Twitter.
This led to a wide variety of responses from prominent members of the esports and streaming world, varying from useful to hilarious. One responder was well-known YouTuber Ludwig. He offered several options, but one included simply being incredible and then selling out to a higher-tier organization:
“Develop an insane roster and let a tier 1 team buy it out.”
Disguised Toast asked how esports organizations make money, and Twitter responded
Ludwig’s other responses were solid suggestions for Disguised Toast. He suggested following the path set by other organizations. One was to create a useful product like Panda did. Panda Gaming was incredibly successful until certain controversies caused its downfall.
While one user disputed these suggestions by claiming they won't work independently, the YouTuber clarified that a prudent combination of these strategies would be enough. The latter concluded by suggesting the usage of crypto money.
Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane had a suggestion as well. Her advice was to get investors, which led to some people suggesting that the streamer could start investing in Disguised Toast’s esports org. Others asked how those investors would get a return but weren't met with a reply.
Esports Org XSET offered a comical “yes,” while Brian Kibler, a former lead designer of World of Warcraft, stated that they simply do not make money. Former Call of Duty pro Burns offered to talk strategy with Disguised Toast about making money in esports.
It was a pretty hilarious thought for quite a few notable streamers and content creators. Some would suggest “Valuation Math,” which meant you don’t make money until the organization is sold to someone else.
Like Pokimane, some would offer something serious to Disguised Toast. Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert would suggest replicating his organization Spacestation Gaming. He recommended offering more services than pro gaming. Having something else to attract investors or other money-making services could be a smart approach.
While there were occasional answers that were helpful to the streamer, others would continue to have a laugh. Esports org Sentinels, Tarik, Scarra, Peter Park, and more would offer funny responses to the streamer.
While there weren’t a lot of useful responses, the streamer's organization has enjoyed a successful run, getting wins in important Valorant matches.
The streamer doesn't seem keen on crypto sponsorships, as he stated in a recent stream. DSG, the streamer's organization, is incredibly popular right now. Between its logo that went viral and overcoming some incredible teams to flourish in the competitive Valorant scene, Disguised Toast's esports endeavor is starting off on the right foot.
