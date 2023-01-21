"Let a tier 1 team buy it out" - Prominent personalities respond to Disguised Toast asking "how esports organizations make money"

Disguised Toast’s DSG Valorant team recently made waves by making their way into the esports competitive scene. However, one question was on the Twitch streamer’s mind: How do esports organizations make money? He posed the question in a comical fashion on Twitter.

DSG Toast @DisguisedToast how do esports orgs actually make money

This led to a wide variety of responses from prominent members of the esports and streaming world, varying from useful to hilarious. One responder was well-known YouTuber Ludwig. He offered several options, but one included simply being incredible and then selling out to a higher-tier organization:

“Develop an insane roster and let a tier 1 team buy it out.”

ludwig @LudwigAhgren



1) package yourself and your team to sponsors (moist)



2) create new products that you own and the team is a vehicle to promote (panda controller (rip))



3) develop an insane roster and let a tier 1 team buy it out @DisguisedToast Could be feasible if you

Disguised Toast asked how esports organizations make money, and Twitter responded

DSG Toast @DisguisedToast wait this isnt google

Ludwig’s other responses were solid suggestions for Disguised Toast. He suggested following the path set by other organizations. One was to create a useful product like Panda did. Panda Gaming was incredibly successful until certain controversies caused its downfall.

Chris LoBosco Jr. @LoBosco @LudwigAhgren @DisguisedToast To your first point, I'm pretty sure Charlie has admitted that Moist Esports hemorrhages money and doesn't actually make money? I think he said it on trash taste

ludwig @LudwigAhgren @LoBosco



If anyone can make money in the space it is a creator owned team



Or just burn VC/crypto money if that's still around @DisguisedToast I think a combination of these strats is like the solution

Chris LoBosco Jr. @LoBosco @LudwigAhgren @DisguisedToast Definitely agree with you, I think i remeber seeing the only profitable esports teams have been ones where they make money another way like 100t also being a clothing brand (although they just laid off a bunch of people anyways) or certain long-standing orgs

While one user disputed these suggestions by claiming they won't work independently, the YouTuber clarified that a prudent combination of these strategies would be enough. The latter concluded by suggesting the usage of crypto money.

Benny @BennyxCo @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast Why does this remind me of when Toast bought ownership of Lily, BoxBox, and Michael's game dev co?

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane had a suggestion as well. Her advice was to get investors, which led to some people suggesting that the streamer could start investing in Disguised Toast’s esports org. Others asked how those investors would get a return but weren't met with a reply.

Matthew "Burns" @Potthoff @DisguisedToast I'd be more than happy to take a call with you sometime to speak on different strategies. Lmk 🤘🏻

Esports Org XSET offered a comical “yes,” while Brian Kibler, a former lead designer of World of Warcraft, stated that they simply do not make money. Former Call of Duty pro Burns offered to talk strategy with Disguised Toast about making money in esports.

It was a pretty hilarious thought for quite a few notable streamers and content creators. Some would suggest “Valuation Math,” which meant you don’t make money until the organization is sold to someone else.

Kurt Benkert 🧑🏽‍🚀 @KurtBenkert @DisguisedToast Need to have products and services like @Spacestation does. Gaming is just 1 business of theirs amount 10+ that are under their name where the gaming head actually is marketing for the rest of them.

Like Pokimane, some would offer something serious to Disguised Toast. Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert would suggest replicating his organization Spacestation Gaming. He recommended offering more services than pro gaming. Having something else to attract investors or other money-making services could be a smart approach.

Sentinels @Sentinels @DisguisedToast yeah the first thing you gotta do is

Derek Moseley @WTFmoses @DisguisedToast when you eventually sell your team to Faze 9 Ascend or whatever after the mergers are done you'll make huge bank

tarik @tarik @DisguisedToast Lil bro thought he would make money 💀

scarra @scarra @DisguisedToast just pay your players with mousepads

While there were occasional answers that were helpful to the streamer, others would continue to have a laugh. Esports org Sentinels, Tarik, Scarra, Peter Park, and more would offer funny responses to the streamer.

While there weren’t a lot of useful responses, the streamer's organization has enjoyed a successful run, getting wins in important Valorant matches.

The streamer doesn't seem keen on crypto sponsorships, as he stated in a recent stream. DSG, the streamer's organization, is incredibly popular right now. Between its logo that went viral and overcoming some incredible teams to flourish in the competitive Valorant scene, Disguised Toast's esports endeavor is starting off on the right foot.

