Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory 34: How to complete "Legend of the Labyrinth"

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory 34, Legend of the Labyrinth, is connected to the game's main story. While assisting in patrolling the city of Honolulu for danger, the party will learn about a mysterious labyrinth filled with dangerous foes and equally worthwhile treasures. It will be a place where players spend much of their time leveling up and farming crafting materials.

As this is a randomized experience, I cannot tell you for certain what will be in every playthrough. However, I will go through my experience on this quest. Your maps will likely be randomized, but the level of the enemies will not be. Here’s everything you need to know about Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory 34.

How to complete Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory 34: Legend of the Labyrinth

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory 34 introduces the Labyrinth to players. For those who played Yakuza: Like a Dragon, this will feel at least slightly familiar. Unlike in Yakuza, each time you enter this area, you’ll have a randomized map. Each set of 10 floors also has 5 citizens you can save from dangerous encounters.

le the maps are random, you can expect at least 1 Metalworm, one of the best enemies to level up on, on each set of 5 floors. You will also likely see the enemies that allow you to easily grind money - the Santa Claus enemies. As you progress through rooms, you’ll see one of several options:

Empty Room

Room with a few crafting items

Bathroom with valuable items

Pack of enemies

Pack of enemies (with Elite/Crown enemy)

Pack of enemies holding someone hostage

These clowns are nothing to stress over (Image via SEGA)

In my experience through this first labyrinth run, the average enemy level was 17, and my party’s average level was 23. This made going through the first five floors incredibly simple. To make things easier, the first run through the labyrinth in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth only makes you go through three floors before you fight a boss.

You’ll fight a pair of clowns on stilts, one level 18 (Carter) and the actual boss, who is level 19 (Allen). Completing this relatively simple fight also rescues one of the citizens trapped in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth’s Labyrinth. The only dangerous part of this boss is that they have high single-target damage and a stun ability.

This wraps up the story of the Labyrinth, but before you head back to Romero, go back inside and speak to the Labyrinth Bum again. You’ll meet the mechanized Ono Mitchio doll, who needs your help recharging. It will require you to delve deep into the Labyrinth to help him. This is the best place in the game to do any leveling or money farming for the time being, so remember this place.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth launches on January 26, 2024. You can find our in-depth review of the game right here.