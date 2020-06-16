PUBG Mobile: LOCO are exclusive streaming partners for Fnatic in India

Fnatic announced that they are partnering with loco for exclusive streaming and talent scouting programs.

10 best PUBG Mobile talents will have a chance to earn a Fnatic contract for 2021.

Fnatic-LOCO are now partners

Fnatic India, one of the most recognisable eSports brands across the globe, and one of the best PUBG Mobile teams in the country, and Pocket Aces' LOCO, India's largest game streaming platform, have announced a partnership that will see the former have exclusive streams, shows and tournaments only in the latter's app.

Fnatic Rising program to scout PUBG Mobile talent

They also announced a program, Fnatic Rising, which will go on for 7 to 8 months, and will scour the whole country for upcoming PUBG Mobile talent. Registrations will start from 25th June, and talent aged 18 to 23 can apply.

Fnatic Rising will take place in multiple phases. The ten best PUBG Mobile talents will be flown down to Mumbai and receive training at the Fnatic and LOCO studios from professionals to not just become professional players, but also successful steamers and brands in themselves.

The best PUBG Mobile player from these ten will get a Fnatic contract for 2021, and the rest will continue as Fnatic streamers. Fnatic and LOCO will also be bringing to you an exclusive ten-episode web series about PUBG Mobile and eSports in India. Fnatic India Lead Nimish Raut came live on the Owais' Youtube channel and announced that they are partnering with LOCO for streaming.

Joining him were Anirudh Pandita, Founder, Pocket Aces, and Sam Mathews, Fnatic Founder & CEO.

Sam Mathews noted that there would be possibilities for Fnatic to hire League of Legends and Wild Rift talents in India. He also mentioned that they had a similar program to Fnatic Rising for their League of Legends team in the west, and were quite successful.

On the lineup announcement, Fnatic Owais said that he was still scouting new players, and that the team announcement would be made soon.