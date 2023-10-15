Lords of the Fallen: Every Flail and its statistics

In Lords of the Fallen, Flails are long-range weapons that inflict moderate damage in exchange for stamina. They can quickly demolish enemy armor with a few slashes. On the battlefield, these weapons are lethal because they combine the capabilities of both daggers and swords. By upgrading each Flail, its statistics can be improved in Lords of the Fallen.

This article will provide an overview of all items in this category.

All acquirable Flails in Lords of the Fallen

1) Blacksmith's Pride

Weight: 6

Requirements: Agility (16), Inferno (16)

Base Level

Attack Power: 74

Physical Damage: 37

Wither Damage: 37

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 86

Physical Damage: 43

Wither Damage: 43

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 96

Physical Damage: 48

Wither Damage: 48

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 106

Physical Damage: 53

Wither Damage: 53

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 116

Physical Damage: 58

Wither Damage: 58

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 124

Physical Damage: 62

Wither Damage: 62

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 134

Physical Damage: 67

Wither Damage: 67

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 142

Physical Damage: 71

Wither Damage: 71

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 150

Physical Damage: 75

Wither Damage: 75

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 158

Physical Damage: 79

Wither Damage: 79

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 164

Physical Damage: 82

Wither Damage: 82

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

2) Flail of Holy Agony

Weight: 6.5

Requirements: Agility (13), Strength (11)

Base Level

Attack Power: 75

Physical Damage: 75

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 87

Physical Damage: 87

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 98

Physical Damage: 98

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 108

Physical Damage: 108

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 119

Physical Damage: 119

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 129

Physical Damage: 129

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 139

Physical Damage: 139

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 149

Physical Damage: 149

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 158

Physical Damage: 158

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 168

Physical Damage: 168

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 178

Physical Damage: 178

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

3) Flail of Wisdom

Weight: 6.3

Requirements: Agility (11), Strength (15)

Base Level

Attack Power: 83

Physical Damage: 83

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 95

Physical Damage: 95

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 106

Physical Damage: 106

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 117

Physical Damage: 117

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 126

Physical Damage: 126

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 136

Physical Damage: 136

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 144

Physical Damage: 144

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 152

Physical Damage: 152

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 158

Physical Damage: 158

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 164

Physical Damage: 164

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 170

Physical Damage: 170

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

4) Infernal Enchantress Flail

Weight: 7.4

Requirements: Agility (8), Inferno (13)

Base Level

Attack Power: 76

Physical Damage: 38

Fire Damage: 38

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 88

Physical Damage: 44

Fire Damage: 44

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 100

Physical Damage: 50

Fire Damage: 50

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 114

Physical Damage: 57

Fire Damage: 57

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 126

Physical Damage: 63

Fire Damage: 63

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 140

Physical Damage: 70

Fire Damage: 70

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 154

Physical Damage: 77

Fire Damage: 77

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 170

Physical Damage: 85

Fire Damage: 85

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 184

Physical Damage: 92

Fire Damage: 92

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 200

Physical Damage: 100

Fire Damage: 100

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 216

Physical Damage: 108

Fire Damage: 108

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

5) Partisan Flail

Weight: 5.7

Requirements: Agility (9), Strength (13)

Base Level

Attack Power: 75

Physical Damage: 75

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 86

Physical Damage: 86

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 97

Physical Damage: 97

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 107

Physical Damage: 107

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 117

Physical Damage: 117

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 126

Physical Damage: 126

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 135

Physical Damage: 135

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 144

Physical Damage: 144

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 152

Physical Damage: 152

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 159

Physical Damage: 159

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 166

Physical Damage: 166

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

6) Pyric Cultist Flail

Weight: 5.5

Requirements: Agility (15)

Base Level

Attack Power: 78

Physical Damage: 39

Fire Damage: 39

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 78

Physical Damage: 39

Fire Damage: 39

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 88

Physical Damage: 44

Fire Damage: 44

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 114

Physical Damage: 57

Fire Damage: 57

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 127

Physical Damage: 63

Fire Damage: 64

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 140

Physical Damage: 69

Fire Damage: 71

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 154

Physical Damage: 76

Fire Damage: 78

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 167

Physical Damage: 82

Fire Damage: 85

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 182

Physical Damage: 89

Fire Damage: 93

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 197

Physical Damage: 96

Fire Damage: 101

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 212

Physical Damage: 103

Fire Damage: 109

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

7) Scourged Sister Flail

Weight: 6.8

Requirements: Agility (11)

Base Level

Attack Power: 75

Physical Damage: 75

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 86

Physical Damage: 86

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 97

Physical Damage: 97

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 107

Physical Damage: 107

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 117

Physical Damage: 117

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 126

Physical Damage: 126

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 135

Physical Damage: 135

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 143

Physical Damage: 143

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 151

Physical Damage: 151

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 159

Physical Damage: 166

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 166

Physical Damage: 166

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

8) Stomund's Flail

Weight: 7.1

Requirements: Agility (13), Radiance (13), Strength (8)

Base Level

Attack Power: 86

Physical Damage: 43

Holy Damage: 43

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 98

Physical Damage: 49

Holy Damage: 49

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 112

Physical Damage: 56

Holy Damage: 56

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 126

Physical Damage: 63

Holy Damage: 63

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 142

Physical Damage: 71

Holy Damage: 71

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 158

Physical Damage: 79

Holy Damage: 79

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 172

Physical Damage: 86

Holy Damage: 86

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 190

Physical Damage: 95

Holy Damage: 95

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 206

Physical Damage: 103

Holy Damage: 103

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 224

Physical Damage: 112

Holy Damage: 112

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 242

Physical Damage: 121

Holy Damage: 121

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

This summarizes the list of every Flail weapon statistics in Lords of the Fallen.