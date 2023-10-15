Lords of the Fallen: Every Flail and its statistics

In Lords of the Fallen, Flails are long-range weapons that inflict moderate damage in exchange for stamina. They can quickly demolish enemy armor with a few slashes. On the battlefield, these weapons are lethal because they combine the capabilities of both daggers and swords. By upgrading each Flail, its statistics can be improved in Lords of the Fallen.
All acquirable Flails in Lords of the Fallen
1) Blacksmith's Pride
- Weight: 6
- Requirements: Agility (16), Inferno (16)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 74
- Physical Damage: 37
- Wither Damage: 37
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 86
- Physical Damage: 43
- Wither Damage: 43
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 96
- Physical Damage: 48
- Wither Damage: 48
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 106
- Physical Damage: 53
- Wither Damage: 53
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 116
- Physical Damage: 58
- Wither Damage: 58
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 124
- Physical Damage: 62
- Wither Damage: 62
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 134
- Physical Damage: 67
- Wither Damage: 67
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 142
- Physical Damage: 71
- Wither Damage: 71
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 150
- Physical Damage: 75
- Wither Damage: 75
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 158
- Physical Damage: 79
- Wither Damage: 79
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 164
- Physical Damage: 82
- Wither Damage: 82
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
2) Flail of Holy Agony
- Weight: 6.5
- Requirements: Agility (13), Strength (11)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 75
- Physical Damage: 75
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 87
- Physical Damage: 87
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 98
- Physical Damage: 98
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 108
- Physical Damage: 108
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 119
- Physical Damage: 119
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 129
- Physical Damage: 129
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 139
- Physical Damage: 139
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 149
- Physical Damage: 149
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 158
- Physical Damage: 158
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 168
- Physical Damage: 168
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 178
- Physical Damage: 178
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
3) Flail of Wisdom
- Weight: 6.3
- Requirements: Agility (11), Strength (15)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 83
- Physical Damage: 83
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 95
- Physical Damage: 95
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 106
- Physical Damage: 106
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 117
- Physical Damage: 117
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 126
- Physical Damage: 126
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 136
- Physical Damage: 136
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 144
- Physical Damage: 144
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 152
- Physical Damage: 152
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 158
- Physical Damage: 158
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 164
- Physical Damage: 164
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 170
- Physical Damage: 170
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
4) Infernal Enchantress Flail
- Weight: 7.4
- Requirements: Agility (8), Inferno (13)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 76
- Physical Damage: 38
- Fire Damage: 38
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 88
- Physical Damage: 44
- Fire Damage: 44
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 100
- Physical Damage: 50
- Fire Damage: 50
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 114
- Physical Damage: 57
- Fire Damage: 57
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 126
- Physical Damage: 63
- Fire Damage: 63
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 140
- Physical Damage: 70
- Fire Damage: 70
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 154
- Physical Damage: 77
- Fire Damage: 77
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 170
- Physical Damage: 85
- Fire Damage: 85
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 184
- Physical Damage: 92
- Fire Damage: 92
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 200
- Physical Damage: 100
- Fire Damage: 100
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 216
- Physical Damage: 108
- Fire Damage: 108
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
5) Partisan Flail
- Weight: 5.7
- Requirements: Agility (9), Strength (13)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 75
- Physical Damage: 75
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 86
- Physical Damage: 86
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 97
- Physical Damage: 97
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 107
- Physical Damage: 107
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 117
- Physical Damage: 117
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 126
- Physical Damage: 126
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 135
- Physical Damage: 135
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 144
- Physical Damage: 144
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 152
- Physical Damage: 152
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 159
- Physical Damage: 159
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 166
- Physical Damage: 166
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
6) Pyric Cultist Flail
- Weight: 5.5
- Requirements: Agility (15)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 78
- Physical Damage: 39
- Fire Damage: 39
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 78
- Physical Damage: 39
- Fire Damage: 39
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 88
- Physical Damage: 44
- Fire Damage: 44
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 114
- Physical Damage: 57
- Fire Damage: 57
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 127
- Physical Damage: 63
- Fire Damage: 64
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 140
- Physical Damage: 69
- Fire Damage: 71
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 154
- Physical Damage: 76
- Fire Damage: 78
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 167
- Physical Damage: 82
- Fire Damage: 85
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 182
- Physical Damage: 89
- Fire Damage: 93
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 197
- Physical Damage: 96
- Fire Damage: 101
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 212
- Physical Damage: 103
- Fire Damage: 109
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
7) Scourged Sister Flail
- Weight: 6.8
- Requirements: Agility (11)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 75
- Physical Damage: 75
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 86
- Physical Damage: 86
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 97
- Physical Damage: 97
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 107
- Physical Damage: 107
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 117
- Physical Damage: 117
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 126
- Physical Damage: 126
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 135
- Physical Damage: 135
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 143
- Physical Damage: 143
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 151
- Physical Damage: 151
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 159
- Physical Damage: 166
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 166
- Physical Damage: 166
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
8) Stomund's Flail
- Weight: 7.1
- Requirements: Agility (13), Radiance (13), Strength (8)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 86
- Physical Damage: 43
- Holy Damage: 43
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 98
- Physical Damage: 49
- Holy Damage: 49
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 112
- Physical Damage: 56
- Holy Damage: 56
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 126
- Physical Damage: 63
- Holy Damage: 63
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 142
- Physical Damage: 71
- Holy Damage: 71
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 158
- Physical Damage: 79
- Holy Damage: 79
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 172
- Physical Damage: 86
- Holy Damage: 86
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 190
- Physical Damage: 95
- Holy Damage: 95
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 206
- Physical Damage: 103
- Holy Damage: 103
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 224
- Physical Damage: 112
- Holy Damage: 112
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 242
- Physical Damage: 121
- Holy Damage: 121
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
This summarizes the list of every Flail weapon statistics in Lords of the Fallen.
