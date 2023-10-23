Lords of the Fallen patch v1.1.224 official notes: Crossplay plans, performance improvements, progression bug fixes, and more

Hexworks has released patch v1.1.224 for Lords of the Fallen. This update mainly consists of community-reported bug fixes, performance improvements, and visual overhauls. One of the major highlights of this update is the mitigation of the progression-loss bug caused by corrupted save files when playing co-op. Players affected by the glitch will also receive assistance from the support team.

Official patch notes for Lords of the Fallen v1.1.224

New Game+ adjustments

Added a new NG+ option that resets the game world, allowing you to restart with your current character level in the same world.

Players can either progress directly to the next consecutive NG or you can replay the current NG at the same difficulty. The character, items and progression will be retained but the entire world will be reset.

Enemy Density balances

The 'leashing' system has been reworked, limiting how far enemies will pursue players from their spawn point.

The enemies will stop pursuing the player after a certain distance (varies by situation). This prevents overwhelming crowds of enemies if you rush through a map section.

Crossplay

Crossplay on consoles will be enabled on Monday, while other platforms will receive the feature on Thursday.

Performance and Stability improvements

Several key improvements have been rolled out in this patch and Thursday that will drive those numbers even lower.

Progression Loss compensations

Players shall follow the steps below to receive compensation for their corrupted save file and co-op savegame glitch:

Corrupted Save

Create your new character

Send your new character save*, the name of that character, and the level you need restored, to [email protected].

We’ll send you back your save, with enough vigor skulls to reach the same level. You will need to restart your playthrough, but should be able to restore your progress very quickly with your high-level character.

Co-op savegame glitch

Send your affected character save*, the name of that character, and the level you need restored, to [email protected].

We’ll send you back your save, with enough vigor skulls to reach the same level.

Visual improvements

Fixed fog card artifacts in locations like the Manse of the Hallowed Brothers chapterhouse when Frame Generation was enabled.

This concludes the array of changes included in patch v1.1.224 of Lords of the Fallen. The Soulslike title is available to download and install on PC (through Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S.