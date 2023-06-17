MAD Lions vs Team Vitality League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Regular Season: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The biggest event of European League of Legends esports has returned, and the opening match of the LEC 2023 Summer Regular Season will be MAD Lions vs. Team Vitality. During the regular season, each of the 10 teams will play nine best-of-one matches, and only the top eight teams will qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

The previous LEC Spring Split winner, MAD Lions, is anticipating repeating the feat, but Perkz and co. have the potential to beat them in their encounter.

LEC @LEC



Find your schedule for Week 1 of Summer here! 🗓️ #LEC RETURNS ON JUNE 17:Find your schedule for Week 1 of Summer here! 🗓️ #LEC RETURNS ON JUNE 17:Find your schedule for Week 1 of Summer here! 🗓️👇 https://t.co/5ZZ6LhEoJ6

Ahead of the LEC 2023 Summer Regular Season matchup between the MAD Lions and Team Vitality, let's get into some of the important statistics and more information.

Preview of MAD Lions vs Team Vitality at League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer

Prediction

The winner of the LEC 2023 Summer will qualify for the LEC Season Finals. MAD Lions and G2 Esports, however, have already qualified for it after their Winter and Spring Split victories, respectively. Hence, the stakes are high for Team Vitality to win the entire split, qualify for the LEC Season Finals, and potentially compete for a spot at the League of Legends World Championship 2023.

MAD Lions English @MADLions_EN



The second episode is now available on our YouTube channel!



youtu.be/TLQJKqbBO7E What really happened behind the scenes during the spring split at MAD Lions?The second episode is now available on our YouTube channel! What really happened behind the scenes during the spring split at MAD Lions?The second episode is now available on our YouTube channel!▶ youtu.be/TLQJKqbBO7E https://t.co/f9k7ZN6u3Q

MAD Lions had a fantastic season overall if we're only taking the European opposition into account. They came in second at the winter tournament and took first place at the spring tournament.

Although they always perform phenomenally at the LEC, they seem to fall flat on the international stage. In the Mid-Season Invitational in 2023, the team got to play only two series. In the first match, they lost 0-3 against LCK giants T1. They then suffered another 0-3 loss against regional rivals G2 Esports and got kicked out of the tournament.

Team Vitality, on the other hand, have a lot to bring to the table if they want to prevail. Although they started their spring season excellently, they lost against Team BDS and the MAD Lions in the playoffs and got eliminated.

The star-studded group that revolves around midlaner Luka "Perkz" Perković has a good chance of winning the tournament. They showed resilience during the previous split because their early game-laning phases were brilliant.

The LEC teams are notorious for their unpredictable performances, and MAD Lions vs. Team Vitality will undoubtedly be an exciting matchup to watch. However, based on recent performances, the former is expected to win the series 2-1.

Team Vitality 🐝 @TeamVitality One day left until the last split of the season starts!



Full focus on reaching the LEC Finals in Montpellier 🫡 One day left until the last split of the season starts!Full focus on reaching the LEC Finals in Montpellier 🫡 https://t.co/Mkyi9j5pHi

Head-to-Head

The matchup between MAD Lions and Team Vitality is quite common in the LEC, with the former winning 11 times and the latter winning five times.

Previous result

MAD Lions lost their previous series against G2 Esports in the bracket stage of the Mid-Season Invitational 2023. The scoreline was 0-3.

Alternatively, Team Vitality lost 1-3 against the MAD Lions in the LEC 2023 Spring Split.

LEC 2023 Summer Split Roster

MAD Lions

Top - Chasy

Jungle - Elyoya

Mid - Nisqy

Bottom - Carzzy

Support - Hylissang

Team Vitality

Top - Photon

Jungle - Bo

Mid - Perkz

Bottom - Upset

Support - Kaiser

Livestream details

The MAD Lions vs. Team Vitality matchup in the LEC 2023 Summer will air live on June 17, 2023, at 9:00 am PT/9:30 pm IST on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the LEC.

Poll : 0 votes