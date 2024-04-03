5 major changes from latest Helldivers 2 patch (April 2)

Helldivers 2 got its latest patch on April 2, 2024, receiving a wave of new challenges to present as well as strategic adjustments. From battling blizzards and sandstorms on unforgiving planets to a raised level cap that extends your grind for glory, this update promises to shake up your democratic crusades. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a fresh recruit, the reworked missions, weapon tweaks, and enemy adjustments will demand a shift in tactics.

Let's dive into the five biggest changes in this patch that will impact your next deployment and ensure you have a good (or bad, depending on your performance) time liberating the galaxy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Major changes from the latest Helldivers 2 patch (April 2)

1) Planetary peril

New weather conditions have been shipped in this update (Image via YouTube/ PlayStation)

Brace yourself for blizzards that unleash blinding snowstorms, reducing visibility to mere meters and making navigation a treacherous affair. These icy infernos will test your cold weather gear and demand precise tactics.

But the fury of nature doesn't stop there. Be prepared for sandstorms, swirling vortexes of sand, and debris that will obscure your vision and choke your filters. These scorching tempests will demand a different approach, with landmarks getting easily buried and enemy ambushes being constant threats.

These new environmental hazards will test your mettle and necessitate rethinking your usual strategies.

2) Mission revamp

Retrieve Essential Personnel mission (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Several missions have been reworked to improve the overall experience. Retrieve Essential Personnel missions now have enemy spawn points placed further away from the objective, making civilian rescue a less chaotic affair.

Additionally, Destroy Command Bunkers missions appear at a lower difficulty level, starting at level five. Moreover, they boast more objectives with increased stratagem cooldowns for a more enjoyable challenge.

3) Strategic shifts

Expand Tweet

The mighty Patriot Exosuit rockets have received a precision upgrade. While still packing a devastating punch, they now require a direct hit to pierce enemy armor. This adds a layer of tactical consideration to the gameplay, where your aim plays a part in strategic warfare.

On the other hand, the trusty Arc Thrower has received a well-deserved buff. Its crowd control capabilities have been significantly boosted with an increase in stagger force. However, there's always a trade-off. To balance this buff, the Arc Thrower's throwing distance has been reduced from 50 meters to 35.

4) Ballistic Shield changes

Ballistic Shield as seen in the game (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios | Reginald on YouTube)

The trusty Ballistic Shield received some love from the developers, making it a more attractive option for frontline Helldivers. Previously, this item's effectiveness was hampered by its limited coverage. This update addresses that issue by expanding the collision mesh. This is the force field around the shield — it's now larger, offering better protection from enemy fire.

The developers have also tweaked the poses and stances you take while wielding this item. These adjustments minimize the vulnerable areas around the piece of gear, like the pesky gap near your feet. With these changes, the Ballistic Shield becomes a much more viable option for soaking up damage and protecting your squad.

5) Evolved enemies

Chargers in the game (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Several enemy types have been adjusted to pose a different kind of threat. Charger attacks are less effective against Exosuits now, giving you a slight edge in close-quarters combat. Bile Spewers and Nursing Spewers pack a weaker punch with their noxious projectiles.

However, the colossal Bile Titan has become even more resilient, shrugging off stuns that could have previously disrupted its rampage. Shriekers, screeching harbingers of trouble, can no longer create pesky bug infestations. It's worth noting that even after death, their attacks still pack a punch, although they cause less damage now.

With these significant changes, Helldivers 2 promises a fresh wave of challenges and strategic depth. Whether you're a seasoned Helldiver ready to master the new environments and tactics or a newcomer eager to prove your mettle, this update offers something for everyone.

