Markiplier gets dragged into Dan Avidan's grooming allegations as Game Grumps controversy rages online

Amid the fallout of the recent grooming allegations leveled against Leigh Daniel Avidan of "Game Grumps" fame, popular YouTuber Marcus "Markiplier" Fischbach recently found himself being dragged on Twitter.

Dan Avidan, co-host of the popular "Let's Play" web series and one half of the musical duo "Ninja Sex Party," recently grabbed headlines after he was accused of allegedly grooming and manipulating young fans.

According to Dot Esports, this was "just the latest of several accusations made against Avidan over the past few years that accuse the host of sexting, sleeping with, and then ghosting younger fans."

The allegations stemmed from recent documents posted on the r/rantGrumps subreddit. It included video footage of Avidan showing a hot tub in a hotel room as well as several screengrabs of DMs between him and the alleged victim.

Reddit thread with text messages showing Dan Avidan’s conversations with fan, who Dan allegedly started speaking to before they were 18. pic.twitter.com/3QE76DxdWU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 22, 2021

As fans struggled to come to terms with these eye-opening accusations, another notable name in the YouTube circuit, Markiplier, started to trend on Twitter.

This was primarily due to his initial collaborations with Dan Avidan in the past, as well as his close association with Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, who several often perceive as racist and anti-Semitic.

As a result of his name cropping up amid the Dan Avidan scandal, battle lines were soon drawn as fans and critics duked it out over Markiplier's involvement on Twitter.

Markiplier trends online in the wake of the Dan Avidan grooming scandal

According to the recent slew of accusations, the reported victim claimed that she began texting Avidan while she was 17 years of age. However, as soon as she came of legal age, their conversations allegedly took a sexual turn.

This reportedly led to her meeting him backstage at a Game Grumps live show where alleged sexual activity took place.

In light of these recent allegations, several Twitter users took to social media to label Dan Avidan an active perpetrator of sexual misdemeanor from 2013 to 2017.

Markiplier's recent involvement in this scandal seems to have stemmed from a few tweets in which fans labeled him as the only unproblematic YouTuber left:

Markiplier is the only YouTuber I trust 100% after this whole Game Grumps cancellation. Everyone else is sus. — Omni ☕️ (@InfernoOmni) March 21, 2021

This sudden decision to invoke Markiplier's reference did not sit well with the majority of the online community. They not only questioned the need for it but also slammed the idealistic notion of YouTubers being role models:

y'all see the problem? why are we dragging mark into this? ''markiplier is the only youtuber i trust'' let's not talk about mark, this isn't about him. let's focus on the problem, instead of jumping to other creators because 'everyone else is sus' what the fuck 🧍 pic.twitter.com/xb8LAxAQCd — amber is sleeping (@mementomark) March 21, 2021

every popular e-celeb is likely a groomer/abuser/etc and the only reason people always go "nooooo, i thought he was one of the good ones" is because they don't get this through their heads every time it happens. yes even markiplier is sus. fuck parasocial relationships https://t.co/J7MvDdM9KJ — Xarlable (@Xarlable) March 21, 2021

y'all gotta stop posting that 'i know markiplier got me' shit in relation to the game grumps dan avidan news. for one, stop putting celebs on a pedestal bc they WILL fuck up and disappoint you. secondly, he defended pew/diepie at the height of his na/zi shit. he sucks too — crow ☽ (@thedemoncrows) March 21, 2021

That's why the obsessive stanning behavior needs to be looked at closer, because it can and does blind people to stuff like this, imo, no cc should be trusted. We don't know any of these people. — TinkerElle. (@agentsanta47) March 21, 2021

For real; the main takeaway I got was "never say that ANY friend/family member/content creator could NEVER do something so terrible" because we do not KNOW them no matter how long we've been a part of their lives.



People saying "Mark would never" literally missed the point. — Davie Ray (@Quartzalcoatl) March 22, 2021

markiplier is a nice dude but it feels like you guys are looking for the bare minimum from youtubers — mochiiviri (@jaxowolotl) March 21, 2021

Every youtuber or public whose content you enjoy and find comfort in is still a human being with flaws big and small, capable of doing something bad and hurtful. You don't know them, and they're not some gods incapable of harm, they're strangers you find funny. — mary @ speaking latin in front of the books (@shinjaninja) March 21, 2021

Ive not been a fan of either channel But let's be honest; In society we're now reaching a point where you can talk about a specific person you like by name and get told without a shred of evidence to be careful of having any appreciation because 'What if they are a predator too?' — ᵃᵐᵃᵍᶦ ᵍᵃᵐᵉʳ (@amagigamer) March 22, 2021

Some of y'all just drag Markiplier into this.



Markiplier has nothing to do with the Game Grumps accusation.



This isn't about him nor other creators. This only involves the Game Grumps and the victim who came out.



Don't drag other creators even if it's something else. — Internet/gamer talker boi #StopAsianHate (@yannick_yim) March 21, 2021

In today's digital age, where cancel culture often reigns supreme, there have been numerous instances of "beloved" YouTubers being exposed for severe malpractices and misdemeanors.

While infallible clarity is still awaited with regards to the raging Dan Avidan grooming accusations, it now looks like other prominent creators such as Markiplier are being made to run the gauntlet at the hands of a conflicted internet space.