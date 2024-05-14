Marvel Rivals closed testing begins successfully but fans believe "Overwatch has nothing to fear"

Marvel Rivals closed testing has begun from May 10, 2024, on PC/Steam platforms. The strategic hero-shooter is set in the chaotic world of the Marvel universe and has a playable roster of 19 characters from the Marvel comics. The game, however, is often compared to Overwatch 2, a pioneer in the hero-shooter genre.

Marvel Rivals features thrilling 6v6 third-person combat, akin to the 5v5 first-person combat in Overwatch 2. Although they share a genre, these games each offer unique and distinct experiences. The alpha test launch of Rivals has sparked differing opinions among fans about the future of this game compared to its counterpart.

This article provides a preview of the Marvel Rivals alpha test, comparing it to Overwatch 2, and examines the predictions from fans about the future of these two games.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

How does Marvel Rivals compare to Overwatch 2 in terms of competitiveness?

Marvel Rivals is a new hero-shooter developed by NetEase Games that seeks to combine the Marvel and hero-shooter fanbases. The game's alpha testing has commenced and is getting positive feedback from fans so far. While it is still in development, it shows promising gameplay that is both engaging and competitive.

Some players speculate that Marvel Rivals could challenge Overwatch 2's dominance in the hero-shooter genre. However, this may not be entirely true. Marvel Rivals brings a fresh approach to the genre using the Marvel Universe, while Overwatch 2 boasts a loyal fanbase who appreciate its competitive and arcade modes, as well as its unique style of gameplay.

Most of the players who are enrolled in the alpha test are also familiar with Blizzard's Overwatch 2, which is an FPS shooter game based on a similar concept. Several players believe that incorporating a third-person view in Overwatch 2 could be advantageous, as it would introduce a fresh perspective and align with the gameplay style of Marvel Rivals.

This might be a good move, but it is important to note that both games have different appeals to them, whether it is the huge roaster of characters in Overwatch 2 or the destructible environments in Marvel Rivals.

Certain players have speculated that Marvel Rivals may struggle to compete with Overwatch 2 and Paladins, both of which are established games in the genre. However, this is just speculation and it is unlikely to happen as the game is still fairly new but steadily gaining popularity in its closed alpha testing.

Marvel Rivals is also speculated to obtain an influx of new content, including new game modes, maps, and characters, all of which will contribute to its replayability. The game will undoubtedly undergo further development and evolution over time, with its outcome remaining uncertain until its official release.

Overall, it's safe to say that Overwatch 2 will likely remain a leader in the hero-shooter genre, outshining similar games like Marvel Rivals. The constant flow of new content and events will likely retain existing players and potentially attract new ones through unique game-related events.

