Match of LeGGends CS:GO: Where to watch, participants, and more

Team Vitality and NAVI from CS:GO are all set to take on each other in the upcoming Match of LeGGends hosted by GG.BET. The mentioned event is set to be a show match that will see the HLTV's top-ranked team, Vitality going up against Natus Vincere in three intense matches. However, the show match will feature a twist as the second and third matches will see roster members switch up.

The second match will see Sasha' s1mple' Kostyliev from NAVI and Mathieu' ZywOo' Herbaut from Team Vitality switch places. The third and final match will feature teams adapting to their fans' wishes, with thetwo2 most-voted players swapping teams based on a Twitter poll.

When and where to watch the CS:GO Match of LeGGends

The Match of LeGGends show match between Team Vitality and NAVI will be broadcasted live on July 8, 2023, at 6 pm CEST/ 8:30 am PDT / 9:30 pm IST. Readers can catch the event live through Team Vitality's official Twitch channel.

The upcoming show match is one of the most hyped events in CS:GO history, with two legendary players facing each other on the big stage. One of the most unique features of this show match is that fans can change the rosters by voting. This makes the event even more exciting.

Participating teams in the Match of LeGGends

As mentioned above, the show match will feature Team Vitality and NAVI from CS: GO. The rosters for the teams are as follows.

NAVI

Oleksandr " s1mple " Kostyljev

" Kostyljev Valerij " b1t " Vakhovsjkyj

" Vakhovsjkyj Aleksi " Aleksib " Virolainen

" Virolainen Justinas " jL " Lekavicius

" Lekavicius Ivan " iM " Mihai

" Mihai Andrij "B1ad3" Ghorodensjkyj (Coach)

Team Vitality

Dan " apEX " Madesclaire

" Madesclaire Mathieu " ZywOo " Herbaut

" Herbaut Emil " Magisk " Reif

" Reif Lotan " Spinx " Giladi

" Giladi Shahar " flameZ " Shushan

" Shushan Danny "zonic" Sørensen (Coach)

According to GG.BET, the on-stage talent for Match of LeGGends, will feature James "Banks" Banks as host, with Brazilian YouTuber and streamer Alexandre "gAuLeS" Borba hosting the Brazilian broadcast. Moreover, the Ukrainian Maincast handles the Ukrainian broadcast.

Players can witness three games between two of the greatest esports teams with added twists. GG.BET mentioned that the show match would be a gift to the CS:GO community and will bring together two of its esports partners for an intense battle.

With no significant ongoing events for the title, the Match of LeGGends easily has the potential to captivate the majority of the Counter-Strike player base.

