Mircosoft: Xbox is coming to E3 2019; Here's What to Expect

Phil Spencer

Just when Sony announced that PlayStation won't be gracing E3 2019 stage, Microsoft jumped back in reflex in a span of just a few hours to announce that they definitely will be making a comeback at the E3 stage next year with lots and lots of new announcements to make.

Pretty clever move right?

Microsoft knows that people are unhappy about Sony not attending E3 and they took away all the attention just like that. Anyways so since its confirmed that they are coming, I thought I would speculate what they would actually show during their conference.

Here are 5 things that might be included in Microsoft's huge announcements coming next year.

#1The Next Fable Game

Fable 3

This has been rumoured since the time Microsoft shut down the previous developer of Fable games which were Lion Head Studios.

There were lots of outrage among the Xbox community and so it would be more than welcome if they bring back Fable, and E3 will be the perfect stage to announce it.

Since Playground games release their titles in alternate years, it might be possible the Fable game will release sometime in late 2020.

#2 Ninja Theory's Next Big Game

Ninja Theory

Ninja Theory has earned quite a reputation among the gaming community after they released their self-funded semi AAA title Hell Blade last year. Last year at E3, Microsoft announced that they have acquired the studio and Ninja Theory will be making exclusive AAA titles for the Xbox platform for now.

This is, of course, an exciting news but what's more exciting is what they are working on.

At Microsoft's X018 event just a couple of days back, Xbox head- Phil Spencer did give a hint on their next big game reveal coming sometime in 2019.

And what another stage to announce that then at E3?

#3 Halo Infinite Release Date Announcement

Microsoft's 343 Industries announced the next Halo game in their iconic long-running shooter franchise, this hinting towards a more open-ended fps as is depicted by the announcement trailer they revealed last year at E3.

Something tells me they are going to announce the release date or at least a release window for the same at the next E3 event. (Finger's crossed)

#4 The Next Xbox/Xbox One Diskless Version Announcement

Microsoft

Microsoft has sort of confirmed that multiple Xbox are in development as of now.

One of them might be the rumoured diskless cheaper version of the Xbox One and the other might be the long-awaited Xbox Scarlett(code-named)?

Microsoft might have the upper hand if they announce their next-generation console before Sony does and shift the market towards themselves.

#5 Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date Announcement

Cyberpunk 2077 literally stole the show last year at E3 by coming as a surprise announcement with a stunning in-game trailer at the end of Microsoft's E3 conference.

I can almost bet that CD Projekt RED will take the stage again next year to announce the game's release date and, who knows, make it a launch title for the next Xbox?

