MLB The Show 23 Game Update 3 patch notes - Online crash fixes, pitching changes, and more

MLB The Show 23 Game Update 3 will go live soon, bringing major changes across the game's different modes. With this update, developer San Diego Studio is looking to improve the title's overall gameplay and address persistent issues. This includes fixing online matchmaking, introducing changes to pitching, and making some cards easier to obtain.

Despite positive feedback from fans and critics alike, the latest baseball simulator has its fair share of issues. Its latest update follows the two previous patches and continues the developer's efforts to balance the game.

Let’s take a look at all the major changes in MLB The Show 23 Game Update 3, as per the official patch notes released by San Diego Studio.

The MLB The Show 23 Game Update 3 might fix the online freezing problem

One of the biggest problems in MLB The Show 23 might be the freeze problem that has affected many players. Game Update 3 includes several fixes to the online sessions to ensure there won’t be any crashes in the future.

That’s not all. Other game modes have also been included in this update. While some changes are purely cosmetic, others directly affect how the game plays out.

GENERAL

The Jackie Robinson Day uniform update is now available within Road to the Show and Franchise.

Fixed an issue where catchers could not pick off while player-locked.

DIAMOND DYNASTY

Fixed an issue where users would see a “loss” screen prior to starting a game in the playoffs of Mini Seasons.

Fixed an issue where an NLB player’s card would remain on screen during an at-bat.

ONLINE HEAD-TO-HEAD

Fixed several crashes that could occur in Online Play.

CO-OP

Fixed a freeze that could occur while making defensive adjustments.

Fixed an additional issue where bullpen displays could remain on screen.

ROAD TO THE SHOW

Fixed an issue in Custom Practice where pitches would not go to the selected location.

MARCH TO OCTOBER AND FRANCHISE

Fixed an issue that would display incorrect amateur players when scrolling on the Scouting Big Board.

Fixed an issue where user was taken to the Created Stadiums section when selecting a stadium to play for the Futures game in Franchise.

Fixed a visual bug that could display the wrong hot/cold momentum in March to October.

MISCELLANEOUS

Various player emotion animations will now display correctly.

Various UI adjustments.

Various commentary updates and adjustments.

Added player numbers to helmets for New York Yankees uniforms.

Resized the jumbotron at Citi Field.

DEVELOPER NOTES

Gameplay Balance Change – Pitch Accuracy Tuning

Reduced frequency of pitches landing directly on the edge of the Perfect Accuracy Region (PAR). This benefits all pitching interfaces.

Cleaned up some of the known instances where pitches could land outside of the Perfect Accuracy Region (PAR).

Artwork tuning where the Perfect Accuracy Region (PAR) was not displaying at the true size on occasion.

Removed the Perfect Accuracy Region (PAR) display post-pitch while slidestepping, as there is an accuracy penalty that is not accounted for within the initial PAR.

Overall, pitching should feel more intuitive after MLB The Show 23 Game Update 3 goes live. This will be universal across all settings, although Pinpoint will continue to be a better choice.

MLB The Show 23 Game Update 3 will also make obtaining Series Captain cards easier. The requirements for their boosts have also been lowered to ensure that more players are incentivized to use the cards.

Overall, MLB The Show 23 Game Update 3 aims to solve some of the community's biggest complaints over the last two weeks.

Poll : 0 votes