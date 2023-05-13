MLB The Show 23 Kaiju Series - Release dates, how to play, and more

The Kaiju series is one of the many new events available in MLB The Show 23 as part of the Season 2 programs. The unique program's first phase is live, offering great chances for players to get valuable in-game cards, resources, and more. Developer San Diego Studio has ensured that you can participate in different events and earn rewards in a variety of ways. The Kaiju series draws major inspiration from the mythical creatures seen in Japanese folklore.

From anime to movies, these creatures have gained the love and interest of fans worldwide. However, few will have expected Kaijus to feature in MLB The Show 23. The main attraction will be the special cards that you can unlock for your Diamond Dynasty squad. Let’s look at how you can participate in the latest program.

The Kaiju series will be a three-part event in MLB The Show 23

The Kaiju series was expected to be a long event in the second season of MLB The Show 23. The opening phase is currently live, and the next two will begin on May 19 and May 25, respectively.

The series can be found in the other programs section within the Diamond Dynasty mode. The first phase requires you to play in the Conquest and Showdown modes.

The Conquest mode has a Kaiju map that can be completed to get Stubs, packs, and more.

In the Showdown mode, you must take down Kaiju boss Stephen Strasburg.

You can also complete the Moments and special missions with players like Hunter Renfroe, Billy Williams, and more.

Rewards

The Kaiju series has a decent set of rewards in MLB The Show 23, and most of them have to do with the players who are present at the event. The developers had already revealed the names who are part of the first set of the series. Here’s the list of players who are already unlockable from the rewards:

Shawn Green, Toronto Blue Jays OF

Corey Kluber, Cleveland Guardians SP

Brian Roberts, Baltimore Orioles 2B

Blake Snell, San Diego Padres SP

George Brett, Kansas City Royals 3B

Monte Irvin, LF

John Franco, New York Mets CP

More of them could be added as the Kaiju Series enters its second and third phases. You’ll also ensure progression on the Season Two reward path by playing the event, which has additional benefits for your team.

As usual, the seasonal reward path gets you additional cards and The Show packs, among other resources. Moreover, you can also place a Kaiju monster in your stadium as part of the events.

