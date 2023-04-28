Modern Warfare 2 “Clark Monterey” error code: Possible fixes explored

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players have begun facing a new error in the game. The error message shows up with the code name “Clark Monterey” and prevents the user from utilizing the game’s social features. This error can also cause friends and teammates to face difficulties while trying to join the party to queue for matches. Modern Warfare 2 has had several error codes surface since the Season 2 update went live.

However, the third seasonal patch fixed several bugs and tried to improve the gaming experience by preventing further problems. The number of players facing this error code expect the developer team to address the issue soon.

Let us look at the Clark Monterey error occurring in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 probable fixes for the error code that blocks players from using the friend list

Activision has to pay attention to the community’s needs and feedback as it caters to a massive shooter player base with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. While the onset of error codes and glitches is expected in an online multiplayer title, players prefer these issues to be permanently fixed after being identified.

However, some of these errors are ingrained in multiplayer games to provide information about the malfunction of different features. These notifications serve as tools for the developers to deploy targeted patches and fix existing issues.

Fortunately, a few workarounds have worked for a few users. Players can follow the steps below to resolve the error themselves.

Restart the game: A fresh reset of the gaming platform can help the official server establish a stable connection. This can cause the error to subside and fix the social feature.

Reset the internet connection: An unstable internet connection can briefly cause the game to disconnect from the servers. A quick router reset can help solve such a problem.

Switch settings: After restarting, turn off the crossplay settings in-game.

Update: Check the platform regularly for any available updates of the game. Make sure always to have the latest update installed.

Manual invite: Players can invite their friends from the search bar as an alternate method.

Reinstall: If all else seems to fail, uninstalling and reinstalling the entire game can be considered the final method. However, waiting for a patch is better than performing a fresh install.

It is important to note that these are not official fixes and may not work for everyone. These steps are pretty rudimentary and can help resolve the issue temporarily before a patch is released.

Clark Monterey error code

The Clark Monterey error message is generally displayed when the social feature in Modern Warfare 2 goes haywire. There are various reasons for this to happen, as players cannot see their friends online and join their lobbies. This appears to be a server-side issue and is relatively uncommon, as the percentage of players affected by it is small.

Fans can watch the official Twitter pages of Activision and Call of Duty for the latest announcements. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

