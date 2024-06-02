Monopoly Go daily event schedule for today (June 2, 2024)

The Monopoly Go daily event scheduled for today (June 2) will help you earn in-game cash rewards, and other crucial in-game assets as rewards. Events, like Free Parking and Mega Heist, should make you plenty of cash. Furthermore, the Mega Heist can also help you improve your daily tournament rankings.

This article lists all the daily events, solo events, and tournaments scheduled for today.

Monopoly Go daily event schedule for today (June 2)

The Free Parking Dice event can help you earn plenty of free dice rolls (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily event, scheduled for June 2, 2024, can help you with a ton of amazing in-game rewards. Check out the list below and log in at the times mentioned to get boosts to your daily progress in the game:

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 AM and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 AM and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Landmark Rush: Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 5:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 5:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (30 minutes): Arrival at 6:00 PM and will last until 11:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 6:00 PM and will last until 11:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Arrival at 12:00 AM (June 3, 2024) and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (June 3, 2024) (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

However, solo events and tournaments can also be an amazing source of in-game assets. The schedule for those are listed below.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today (June 2)

Making Music season is live now in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Making Music season has brought forth some interesting events. The list below explains more:

Making Music : Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event.

: Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event. Winners Avenue : Winners Avenue is the latest solo event. Here, you must land on Community Chest, Railroad, and Chance tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on June 1, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will run until June 3, 2024.

: Winners Avenue is the latest solo event. Here, you must land on Community Chest, Railroad, and Chance tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on June 1, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will run until June 3, 2024. Showroom Show Off : Showroom Show Off is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on June 2, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 3, 2024.

: Showroom Show Off is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on June 2, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 3, 2024. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event is returning to the game on May 29, 2024, and will end sometime around June 3, 2024.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for the previous day (June 1, 2024)

Yesterday, the Monopoly Go daily event schedule included events like:

High Roller (10 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

