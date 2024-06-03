Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 3, 2024, will help the community with more Landmark upgrades. While the events from yesterday were more focused on building wealth, this time it will help boost your upgrades, enabling you to complete your boards faster. However, you must know the timing of the events to log in at the right time to participate in the events.

This article listed all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 3, 2024.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today

Free Parking Dice event can help you earn free dice (Image via Scopely)

The new events scheduled for the Monopoly Go community today (June 3, 2024), will help you complete boards faster. With events like Builder Bash, High Roller, and others, you can upgrade Landmarks at discounted prices, and can also multiply your earnings easily.

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today are:

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Arrival at 12:00 AM and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 12:00 AM and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder Bash (45 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 11:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 11:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arrival at 12:00 PM and will last until 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 12:00 PM and will last until 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 PM and will last until 8:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 PM and will last until 8:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (30 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 PM and will last until June 4, 2024, at 2:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Some other events and daily tournaments will also be live in the game during this time.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Making Music is the new season (Image via Scopely)

In the current Making Music season of Monopoly Go, there are plenty of solo events and tournaments going on. The current schedule lists events and tournaments like:

Making Music : Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event.

: Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event. Cloud Cruisin : Cloud Cruisin is the latest solo event. Here, you must land on Community Tax and Utility tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on June 3, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will run until June 6, 2024.

: Cloud Cruisin is the latest solo event. Here, you must land on Community Tax and Utility tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on June 3, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will run until June 6, 2024. Pod Pursuit : Pod Pursuit is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on June 3, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 4, 2024.

: Pod Pursuit is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on June 3, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 4, 2024. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event returned to the game on May 29, 2024, and will end sometime around June 3, 2024.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for the previous day (June 2, 2024)

The Monopoly Go events scheduled for the previous day are:

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Landmark Rush

Free Parking Dice (30 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Follow for more Monopoly Go-related articles

