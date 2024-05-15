The Monopoly Go daily events are adored by the tycoons since it allows them to pave their path to riches. Scopely brings some popular daily events, solo events, and tournaments every day that include some lucrative in-game assets for the players.

This article lists all the Monopoly Go daily events for today (May 15, 2024) to help you grab interesting prizes to increase your rewards.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 15, 2024)

Mega Heist allows you to grab amazing rewards (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has brought some interesting Monopoly Go daily events for today amidst the rumors of an upcoming Partners event. The events for today (May 15, 2024) are as follows:

Mega Heist (1 hour): Arrival between 3:00 AM to 8:59 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour)

Arrival between 3:00 AM to 8:59 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour) Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Arrival at 9:00 AM 2:59 PM (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour)

Arrival at 9:00 AM 2:59 PM (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour) Sticker Boom : Arrival at 3:00 PM 8:59 PM (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour)

: Arrival at 3:00 PM 8:59 PM (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour) Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Arrival at 9:00 AM to May 16, 2024, at 2:59 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour)

When you log in to the game during a specific hour, you will be eligible to participate in whatever event is going on. However, the timing mentioned in the brackets decides how long you can play the event.

While these are some amazing events, you can also check out the other special events that run every day in Monopoly Go.

Daily tournaments and special events in Monopoly Go for today

Making Music is the new season in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Scopely also brings plenty of amazing solo events, special events, and daily tournaments in every Monopoly Go season.

The Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today are:

Making Music: Making Music is the new season and the latest season-long sticker collection event in the game that replaced the previous Monopoly Origins season and sticker collection event. It went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs).

Making Music is the new season and the latest season-long sticker collection event in the game that replaced the previous Monopoly Origins season and sticker collection event. It went live on EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs). Habitat Heroes : Habitat Heroes is the latest solo event where you need to land on tiles featuring the event-exclusive tokens during this event to earn points to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event arrived on May 13, 2024 , and will run until May 16, 2024 .

: Habitat Heroes is the latest solo event where you need to land on tiles featuring the event-exclusive tokens during this event to earn points to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event arrived on , and will run until . Safari Sprint : Reef Rush is a new daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones to earn rewards. The event arrived on May 15, 2024 , and will end on May 16, 2024 .

: is a new daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones to earn rewards. The event arrived on , and will end on . Golden Blitz : The Golden Sticker Trading event is live once again. Arrived on May 14, 2024, at 9:00 AM , the event will last until May 15, 2024, at 8:59 AM , The stickers you can trade for this event are Funly Music and Broom Rock.

: The Golden Sticker Trading event is live once again. Arrived on , the event will last until , The stickers you can trade for this event are Funly Music and Broom Rock. Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event will last until May 15, 2024. You can make a team with four of your in-game friends, and collect the tokens to play the mini-game to collect points. You get to choose between two special rewards after completing each lap.

You can multiply your earnings from some of these Monopoly Go daily events by using roll multipliers.

Here are the events of the previous day

These are the daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 14, 2024).

Cash Grab (30 minutes)

Builder Bash

Landmark Rush

Wheel Boost (30 minutes)

Free Parking (45 minutes)

