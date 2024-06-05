There are many Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 5, 2024) that can help you increase your net worth in the popular mobile board game. Events like Roll Match, Cash Grab, and more will help get you both free dices and cash rewards. However, you must log in to the title at the right time to participate in the events.

Keep reading to get a full rundown of the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 5, 2024.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 5, 2024)

Wheel Boost can help you earn some amazing rewards (Image via Scopely)

There are plenty of Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 5, 2024. Here is the complete schedule:

Cash Grab (1 hour): Arrival at 3:00 AM. It will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 AM. It will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Arrival at 6:00 AM. It will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs)

Arrival at 6:00 AM. It will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 AM. It will last until 11:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 AM. It will last until 11:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 AM. It will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 AM. It will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arrival at 12:00 PM. It will last until 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs)

Arrival at 12:00 PM. It will last until 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 PM. It will last until 8:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 PM. It will last until 8:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs) Builder Bash (1 hour): Arrival at 9:00 PM. It last until June 6, 2024, at 2:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 PM. It last until June 6, 2024, at 2:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 PM. It will last until June 6, 2024, at 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs)

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today (June 5, 2024)

Making Music season is nearing its end in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Making Music season features a lot of daily events and tournaments.

Making Music : Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the sticker collection event that will run all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event.

: Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the sticker collection event that will run all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event. Cloud Cruisin : In the Cloud Cruisin solo event, you must land on Community Tax and Utility tiles to grab tokens and earn points. These points can, in turn, be used to complete milestones and obtain rewards. This event began on June 3, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will be around until June 6, 2024.

: In the Cloud Cruisin solo event, you must land on Community Tax and Utility tiles to grab tokens and earn points. These points can, in turn, be used to complete milestones and obtain rewards. This event began on June 3, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will be around until June 6, 2024. Pod Pursuit: Pod Pursuit is a daily tournament. Here, you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and reach certain milestones. The event started on June 5, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 6, 2024.

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (June 4, 2024)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 4, 2024 were:

Mega Heist (1 hour)

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

Sticker Boom (10 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Grab (30 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

