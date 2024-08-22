Monopoly Go Genius Fair: All rewards and how to get badges

To build on the success of previous daily tournaments, Scopely has introduced the Monopoly Go Genius Fair. The event celebrates the theme of science, inspiring young players around the globe to envision themselves as scientists. It features attractive milestone and leaderboard rewards, generating significant excitement among fans.

Genius Fair event is currently live and will be available until 2 PM ET on August 23, 2024. This article tells you all you need to know about the rewards and the ways to collect the badges required to earn them.

What are the Monopoly Go Genius Fair tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you earn Badges?

The Monopoly Go Genius Fair tournament groups 100 tycoons (users) from across the globe. As a participant, you will have to collect badges to progress in the event. Rewards are distributed based on a group's final position on the leaderboard.

Trending

Monopoly Go Genius Fair leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Genius Fair tournament:

1st position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 1300 free rolls

Five-star Purple sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 1300 free rolls 2nd position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 700 free rolls

Five-star Purple sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 700 free rolls 3rd position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 500 free rolls

Five-star Purple sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 500 free rolls 4th position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 400 free rolls

Five-star Purple sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 400 free rolls 5th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 350 free rolls

Four-star Blue sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 350 free rolls 6th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 300 free rolls

Four-star Blue sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 300 free rolls 7th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 250 free rolls

Four-star Blue sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 250 free rolls 8th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 200 free rolls

Four-star Blue sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 200 free rolls 9th and 10th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 150 free rolls

Three-star Pink sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 150 free rolls 11th and 12th position: Three-star Yellow sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 100 free rolls

Three-star Yellow sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 100 free rolls 13th-16th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 50 free rolls

Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 50 free rolls 17th-20th position: Emoji, Cash and 25 free rolls

Emoji, Cash and 25 free rolls 21st-40th position: Emoji and Cash

Emoji and Cash 41st-100th position: Cash

Badges will help you progress in the Genius Fair event (Image via Scopely)

Here's how you can earn Badges in the Monopoly Go Genius Fair tournament:

Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.

Land on Railroad tiles. Step 2: Complete Shutdown or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.

Complete Shutdown or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go. Step 3: Accumulate Badges.

Here's a breakdown of Badges up for grabs at the event:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Badges

Shutdown Success - Four Badges

Bank Heist

Small Heist - 8 Badges

Large Heist - 12 Badges

Bankrupt - 16 Badges

Also Read: Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event: Schedule and rewards explored.

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Monopoly Go Genius Fair event?

The Genius Fair tournament offers up to 35 milestone rewards (including 6850 free dice rolls).

Here are all the milestone rewards in the event:

Milestones Points Required Genius Fair Rewards 1 15 40 Free Dice Rolls 2 35 One-Star Sticker Pack 3 60 Cash Reward 4 120 80 Free Dice Rolls 5 180 One-Star Sticker Pack 6 270 125 Free Dice Rolls 7 375 High Roller For Five Minutes 8 400 180 Free Dice Rolls 9 500 Cash Reward 10 550 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 600 Cash Reward 12 570 250 Free Dice Rolls 13 500 Three-Star Sticker Pack 14 700 300 Free Dice Rolls 15 800 Cash Boost For 10 Minutes 16 900 375 Free Dice Rolls 17 850 Cash Reward 18 1,000 Four-Star Sticker Pack 19 1,100 Cash Reward 20 900 High Roller For 10 Minutes 21 1,200 500 Free Dice Rolls 22 1,200 Cash Reward 23 1,500 600 Free Dice Rolls 24 1,000 Bank Heist For 30 Minutes 25 1,800 Four-Star Sticker Pack 26 1,900 750 Free Dice Rolls 27 2,000 Cash Reward 28 2,200 850 Free Dice Rolls 29 1,600 Cash Reward 30 1,200 Cash Boost For 10 Minutes 31 1,800 Cash Reward 32 1,900 Four-Star Sticker Pack 33 2,600 1,000 Free Dice Rolls 34 2,200 Cash Reward 35 3,500 1,800 Free Dice Rolls

Besides Genius Fair, other ongoing Monopoly Go events can also be played for more rewards.

Read other articles on Monopoly Go:

How many boards are there in Monopoly Go || How do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!