Monopoly Go Genius Fair: All rewards and how to get badges

To build on the success of previous daily tournaments, Scopely has introduced the Monopoly Go Genius Fair. The event celebrates the theme of science, inspiring young players around the globe to envision themselves as scientists. It features attractive milestone and leaderboard rewards, generating significant excitement among fans.
Genius Fair event is currently live and will be available until 2 PM ET on August 23, 2024. This article tells you all you need to know about the rewards and the ways to collect the badges required to earn them.
What are the Monopoly Go Genius Fair tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you earn Badges?
The Monopoly Go Genius Fair tournament groups 100 tycoons (users) from across the globe. As a participant, you will have to collect badges to progress in the event. Rewards are distributed based on a group's final position on the leaderboard.
Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Genius Fair tournament:
- 1st position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 1300 free rolls
- 2nd position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 700 free rolls
- 3rd position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 500 free rolls
- 4th position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 400 free rolls
- 5th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 350 free rolls
- 6th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 300 free rolls
- 7th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 250 free rolls
- 8th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 200 free rolls
- 9th and 10th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 150 free rolls
- 11th and 12th position: Three-star Yellow sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 100 free rolls
- 13th-16th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 50 free rolls
- 17th-20th position: Emoji, Cash and 25 free rolls
- 21st-40th position: Emoji and Cash
- 41st-100th position: Cash
Here's how you can earn Badges in the Monopoly Go Genius Fair tournament:
- Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.
- Step 2: Complete Shutdown or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.
- Step 3: Accumulate Badges.
Here's a breakdown of Badges up for grabs at the event:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two Badges
- Shutdown Success - Four Badges
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - 8 Badges
- Large Heist - 12 Badges
- Bankrupt - 16 Badges
Also Read: Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event: Schedule and rewards explored.
What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Monopoly Go Genius Fair event?
The Genius Fair tournament offers up to 35 milestone rewards (including 6850 free dice rolls).
Here are all the milestone rewards in the event:
Besides Genius Fair, other ongoing Monopoly Go events can also be played for more rewards.
