Monopoly Go Genius Fair: All rewards and how to get badges

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Aug 22, 2024 01:23 GMT
Monopoly Go Genius Fair offers lucrative rewards for free (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Genius Fair offers lucrative rewards for free (Image via Scopely)

To build on the success of previous daily tournaments, Scopely has introduced the Monopoly Go Genius Fair. The event celebrates the theme of science, inspiring young players around the globe to envision themselves as scientists. It features attractive milestone and leaderboard rewards, generating significant excitement among fans.

Genius Fair event is currently live and will be available until 2 PM ET on August 23, 2024. This article tells you all you need to know about the rewards and the ways to collect the badges required to earn them.

What are the Monopoly Go Genius Fair tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you earn Badges?

The Monopoly Go Genius Fair tournament groups 100 tycoons (users) from across the globe. As a participant, you will have to collect badges to progress in the event. Rewards are distributed based on a group's final position on the leaderboard.

Monopoly Go Genius Fair leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Genius Fair leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Genius Fair tournament:

  • 1st position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 1300 free rolls
  • 2nd position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 700 free rolls
  • 3rd position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 500 free rolls
  • 4th position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 400 free rolls
  • 5th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 350 free rolls
  • 6th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 300 free rolls
  • 7th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 250 free rolls
  • 8th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 200 free rolls
  • 9th and 10th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 150 free rolls
  • 11th and 12th position: Three-star Yellow sticker pack, Emoji, Cash, and 100 free rolls
  • 13th-16th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 50 free rolls
  • 17th-20th position: Emoji, Cash and 25 free rolls
  • 21st-40th position: Emoji and Cash
  • 41st-100th position: Cash
Badges will help you progress in the Genius Fair event (Image via Scopely)
Badges will help you progress in the Genius Fair event (Image via Scopely)

Here's how you can earn Badges in the Monopoly Go Genius Fair tournament:

Here's a breakdown of Badges up for grabs at the event:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - Two Badges
  • Shutdown Success - Four Badges

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - 8 Badges
  • Large Heist - 12 Badges
  • Bankrupt - 16 Badges

Also Read: Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event: Schedule and rewards explored.

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Monopoly Go Genius Fair event?

The Genius Fair tournament offers up to 35 milestone rewards (including 6850 free dice rolls).

Here are all the milestone rewards in the event:

Milestones

Points Required

Genius Fair Rewards

1

15

40 Free Dice Rolls

2

35

One-Star Sticker Pack

3

60

Cash Reward

4

120

80 Free Dice Rolls

5

180

One-Star Sticker Pack

6

270

125 Free Dice Rolls

7

375

High Roller For Five Minutes

8

400

180 Free Dice Rolls

9

500

Cash Reward

10

550

Two-Star Sticker Pack

11

600

Cash Reward

12

570

250 Free Dice Rolls

13

500

Three-Star Sticker Pack

14

700

300 Free Dice Rolls

15

800

Cash Boost For 10 Minutes

16

900

375 Free Dice Rolls

17

850

Cash Reward

18

1,000

Four-Star Sticker Pack

19

1,100

Cash Reward

20

900

High Roller For 10 Minutes

21

1,200

500 Free Dice Rolls

22

1,200

Cash Reward

23

1,500

600 Free Dice Rolls

24

1,000

Bank Heist For 30 Minutes

25

1,800

Four-Star Sticker Pack

26

1,900

750 Free Dice Rolls

27

2,000

Cash Reward

28

2,200

850 Free Dice Rolls

29

1,600

Cash Reward

30

1,200

Cash Boost For 10 Minutes

31

1,800

Cash Reward

32

1,900

Four-Star Sticker Pack

33

2,600

1,000 Free Dice Rolls

34

2,200

Cash Reward

35

3,500

1,800 Free Dice Rolls

Besides Genius Fair, other ongoing Monopoly Go events can also be played for more rewards.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
