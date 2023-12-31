Monopoly Go Resolution Race 2 tournament: Rewards, points system, and more

Scopely's Monopoly Go has already established itself as one of the best virtual board games on the mobile gaming market. Over time, its developers have introduced multiple events that offer stunning rewards and massively enhance the gaming experience of users worldwide.
While the Resolution Race tournament was a hit, its second version was introduced recently and will be live until December 31, 1 pm ET.
New Resolution Race 2 tournament in Monopoly Go offers great Milestone and leaderboard rewards to participants
Similar to the previous daily tournaments in Monopoly Go, the new Resolution Race 2 daily tournament offers great rewards upon reaching each milestone.
Here's a look at the available Resolution Race 2 tournament rewards:
Monopoly Go Resolution Race 2 tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system
Unlike other tournaments, scoring is easy in the Resolution Race 2 tournament, and the top performers are entitled to spectacular rewards. In it, 50 tycoons will fight for the top spot in a single group. The final leaderboard will show their progress in comparison to others.
Here are the rewards up for grabs in the ongoing Resolution Race 2 tournament:
- 1st place - 1,500 Free Rolls, new Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 2nd place - 800 Free Rolls, new Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 3rd place - 600 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 4th place - 500 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 5th place - Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 6th place - 350 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 7th place - 300 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 8th place - 250 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 9th place - 200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 10th place - 200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 11th place - 50 Free Rolls, and Cash
- 12th place - 50 Free Rolls, and Cash
- 13th place - 50 Free Rolls, and Cash
- 14th place - 50 Free Rolls, and Cash
- 15th place - 50 Free Rolls, and Cash
- 16th-50th place - Cash
To obtain points and progress in this event, participants need to land on the four Railroad tiles. When they do so, they will either be offered a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go. Here's a look at how Resolution Race 2 tournament points can be earned:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - 2 points
- Shutdown Success - 4 points
Bank Heist x2
- Small Heist - 4 points
- Large Heist - 6 points
- Bankrupt - 8 points
To get the maximum points, gamers must draw three gold bars (in a mega heist) or three rings (in a bank heist).
Those logging into Monopoly Go to play the Resolution Race 2 event can also play the New Year's Eve Bash tournament, which is live right now and will be available till January 2, 2024.