Monopoly Go Sleigh Race Tournament: All rewards, milestones, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Dec 17, 2023 06:21 GMT
The Sleigh Race Tournament in Monopoly Go will be held for two days, promising players a chance to rack up rewards and reach milestones. Kicking off on December 17, 2023, the event challenges them to navigate the virtual game board strategically, earning points that unlock a range of treasures.

This article provides the list of different milestones and their rewards that are up for grabs in this contest.

Sleigh Race Tournament milestones and its rewards in Monopoly Go

Set to end on December 18 at 1 PM Eastern Time, the Sleigh Race Tournament presents a set of achievements linked to specific point goals, providing diverse rewards. Here's a clear summary of what players can get a hold of:

Tournament MiletonesRequired PointsRewards
145120 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces
28040 Free Dice Rolls
370Green / One-Star Sticker Pack
4150150 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces
5200100 Free Dice Rolls
6275180 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces
72505-minute High Roller
8350Cash Rewards
9500220 Free Dice Roller
10550Orange / Two-Star Sticker Pack
11700250 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces
12800Pink / Three-Star Sticker Pack
13900400 Free Dice Rolls
14850Blue / Four-Star Sticker Pack
151,000340 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces
161,200475 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces
171,000Cash Rewards
181,300440 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces
191,50020-minute Mega Heist
202,000750 Free Dice Rolls
211,800Blue / Four-Star Sticker Pack
222,200Cash Rewards
232,50015-minute Cash Grab Bonus
242,800500 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces
253,0001,100 Free Dice Rolls
263,200Cash Rewards
273,500Cash Rewards
284,0001,400 Free Dice Rolls
294,50020-minute High Roller
305,0001,700 Free Dice Rolls

The competition comprises 30 milestones, with the top one offering a substantial in-game reward of 1,300 Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly Go. The cumulative total of 1980 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces, 6185 Free Dice Rolls, and time-limited rewards such as High Roller and Cash Grab Bonus significantly enhances the tournament's popularity.

Leaderboard rewards in Monopoly Go Sleigh Race Tournament

youtube-cover

Obtaining high ranks in this tournament provides additional benefits to the participants. The list showcasing all these rewards is given below:

  • 1st Place: 400 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces + 2500 Free Dice Rolls + Purple / Five-Star Sticker Pack + Snowball Emoji
  • 2nd Place: 400 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces + 1200 Free Dice Rolls + Purple / Five-Star Sticker Pack + Snowball Emoji
  • 3rd Place: 400 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces + 800 Free Dice Rolls + Purple / Five-Star Sticker Pack + Snowball Emoji
  • 4th Place: 400 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces + 600 Free Dice Rolls + Blue / Four-Star Sticker Pack + Snowball Emoji
  • 5th Place: 400 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces + 500 Free Dice Rolls + Blue / Four-Star Sticker Pack + Snowball Emoji
  • 6th Place: 350 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces + 450 Free Dice Rolls + Blue / Four-Star Sticker Pack + Snowball Emoji
  • 7th Place: 350 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces + 400 Free Dice Rolls + Pink / Three-Star Sticker Pack + Snowball Emoji
  • 8th Place: 350 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces + 350 Free Dice Rolls + Pink / Three-Star Sticker Pack + Snowball Emoji
  • 9th Place: 350 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces + 300 Free Dice Rolls + Pink / Three-Star Sticker Pack + Snowball Emoji
  • 10th Place: 350 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces + 250 Free Dice Rolls + Orange / Two-Star Sticker Pack + Snowball Emoji
  • 11th Place: 350 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces + 200 Free Dice Rolls + Orange / Two-Star Sticker Pack + Snowball Emoji
  • 12th Place: 350 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces + 150 Free Dice Rolls + Orange / Two-Star Sticker Pack + Snowball Emoji
  • 13th Place: 350 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces + 100 Free Dice Rolls + Orange / Two-Star Sticker Pack + Snowball Emoji
  • 14th Place to 15th Place: 350 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces + 75 Free Dice Rolls + Orange / Two-Star Sticker Pack + Snowball Emoji
  • 16th Place to 20th Place: 300 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces + 50 Free Dice Rolls
  • 21th Place to 50th Place: 300 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces

These are all the rewards that players can achieve throughout the Sleigh Race Tournament.

In conclusion, Sleigh Race Tournament is a great opportunity to progress. Players should use roll multiplier and free dice links in official Monopoly Go Discord server to further increase their rewards.

Previous tournament's rewards are also a great way to understand the system in Monopoly Go.

