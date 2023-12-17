Monopoly Go Sleigh Race Tournament: All rewards, milestones, and more

The Sleigh Race Tournament in Monopoly Go will be held for two days, promising players a chance to rack up rewards and reach milestones. Kicking off on December 17, 2023, the event challenges them to navigate the virtual game board strategically, earning points that unlock a range of treasures.

This article provides the list of different milestones and their rewards that are up for grabs in this contest.

Sleigh Race Tournament milestones and its rewards in Monopoly Go

Set to end on December 18 at 1 PM Eastern Time, the Sleigh Race Tournament presents a set of achievements linked to specific point goals, providing diverse rewards. Here's a clear summary of what players can get a hold of:

Tournament Miletones Required Points Rewards 1 45 120 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces 2 80 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 70 Green / One-Star Sticker Pack 4 150 150 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces 5 200 100 Free Dice Rolls 6 275 180 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces 7 250 5-minute High Roller 8 350 Cash Rewards 9 500 220 Free Dice Roller 10 550 Orange / Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 700 250 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces 12 800 Pink / Three-Star Sticker Pack 13 900 400 Free Dice Rolls 14 850 Blue / Four-Star Sticker Pack 15 1,000 340 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces 16 1,200 475 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces 17 1,000 Cash Rewards 18 1,300 440 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces 19 1,500 20-minute Mega Heist 20 2,000 750 Free Dice Rolls 21 1,800 Blue / Four-Star Sticker Pack 22 2,200 Cash Rewards 23 2,500 15-minute Cash Grab Bonus 24 2,800 500 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces 25 3,000 1,100 Free Dice Rolls 26 3,200 Cash Rewards 27 3,500 Cash Rewards 28 4,000 1,400 Free Dice Rolls 29 4,500 20-minute High Roller 30 5,000 1,700 Free Dice Rolls

The competition comprises 30 milestones, with the top one offering a substantial in-game reward of 1,300 Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly Go. The cumulative total of 1980 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces, 6185 Free Dice Rolls, and time-limited rewards such as High Roller and Cash Grab Bonus significantly enhances the tournament's popularity.

Leaderboard rewards in Monopoly Go Sleigh Race Tournament

Obtaining high ranks in this tournament provides additional benefits to the participants. The list showcasing all these rewards is given below:

1st Place: 400 Christmas Gift Partners Puzzle Pieces + 2500 Free Dice Rolls + Purple / Five-Star Sticker Pack + Snowball Emoji

These are all the rewards that players can achieve throughout the Sleigh Race Tournament.

In conclusion, Sleigh Race Tournament is a great opportunity to progress. Players should use roll multiplier and free dice links in official Monopoly Go Discord server to further increase their rewards.

Previous tournament's rewards are also a great way to understand the system in Monopoly Go.