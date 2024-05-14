Monopoly Go today's events schedule (May 14, 2023)

Tycoons await the Monopoly Go daily events as they always bring amazing rewards. It is crucial to participate in most of these to increase your net worth and complete different boards faster. This article brings a complete list of all the events in Monopoly Go scheduled for today (May 14, 2024), including daily tournaments, solo events, and more.

Monopoly Go events schedule for today (May 14, 2024)

All daily event schedules (Image via Scopely)

The May 14, 2024 event schedule of Monopoly Go brings different ways for players to earn amazing rewards. Here is the complete list of Monopoly Go daily events for today:

Mega Heist (1hour): Arrival between 3:00 AM to 8:59 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour)

Arrival between 3:00 AM to 8:59 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour) Cash Grab (20 minutes): Arrival between 9:00 AM to 8:59 PM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour)

Arrival between 9:00 AM to 8:59 PM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour) Board Rush: Arrival between 9:00 AM to 8:59 PM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour)

Arrival between 9:00 AM to 8:59 PM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour) Wheel Boost (30 minutes): Arrival within 9:00 PM to May 14, 2024, at 2:59 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour)

While these events last for hours, the number of minutes mentioned in the brackets is the duration for which an event will be available for you when you log in to the game.

Daily tournaments and other special events in Monopoly Go for May 14, 2024

Making Music is the current season in the game (Image via Scopely)

The list of daily tournaments, solo events, and other special events of the title is also significant. Here are all the rewards you need to know about:

Making Music: Making Music is the new season and the latest season-long sticker collection event in the game that replaced the previous Monopoly Origins season and sticker collection event. It went live on March 28 , 2024, at 3:00 PM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs).

Making Music is the new season and the latest season-long sticker collection event in the game that replaced the previous Monopoly Origins season and sticker collection event. It went live on , 2024, at 3:00 PM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs). Habitat Heroes: Habitat Heroes is the latest solo event where you need to land on tiles featuring the event-exclusive tokens during this event to earn points to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event arrived on May 13, 2024, and will run until May 16, 2024.

Habitat Heroes is the latest solo event where you need to land on tiles featuring the event-exclusive tokens during this event to earn points to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event arrived on May 13, 2024, and will run until May 16, 2024. Reef Rush: Reef Rush is a new daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones to earn rewards. The event arrived on May 13, 2024, and will end on May 15, 2024.

Reef Rush is a new daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones to earn rewards. The event arrived on May 13, 2024, and will end on May 15, 2024. Golden Blitz: The Golden Sticker Trading event is live once again. Arrived on May 14, 2024, at 9:00 AM, the event will last until May 15, 2024, at 8:59 AM, The stickers you can trade for this event are Funly Music and Broom Rock.

The Golden Sticker Trading event is live once again. Arrived on the event will last until The stickers you can trade for this event are Funly Music and Broom Rock. Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event will last until May 15, 2024. You can make a team with four of your in-game friends, and collect the tokens to play the mini-game to collect points. You get to choose between two special rewards after completing each lap.

You can also use the Roll Multipliers to increase your earnings in some events in the game.

Monopoly Go daily schedule past events

These are the events that occurred on the previous day (see the previous day's daily schedule update):

Cash Grab (30 minutes)

Builder Bash

Landmark Rush

Wheel Boost (30 minutes)

Free Parking (45 minutes)

