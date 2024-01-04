Monopoly Go Toy Soldiers' tournament (January 3): Rewards, scoring system, and more

Scopely has introduced multiple tournaments in Monopoly Go since its launch in 2023. The events offer some fantastic rewards that lure millions of virtual board game enthusiasts to the title daily. While Snowy Creations was a massive hit, it concluded a few hours ago, paving the way for the re-introduction of the Toy Soldiers' tournament.

The Toy Soldiers' tournament is now live and can be accessed until 10 am PT on January 4, 2024. Many players are expected to take part in the event.

Milestone and leaderboard rewards are offered in plenty in new Monopoly Go Toy Soldiers' tournament

Like previous daily tournaments in Monopoly Go, the re-introduced Toy Soldiers carries 25 milestones. Players reaching these milestones will earn a plethora of rewards like Cash, Stickers, Tokens, and more.

Here's a look at the available rewards in the Toy Soldiers' tournament:

Milestone Points Required Toy Soldiers' Rewards 1 55 40 Free Rolls 2 40 One-Star Sticker Pack 3 90 70 Free Rolls 4 130 High Roller for Five Minutes 5 110 80 Free Rolls 6 150 Cash Prize 7 200 Two-Star Sticker Pack 8 250 Mega Heist for 15 Minutes 9 225 Three-Star Sticker Pack 10 275 175 Free Rolls 11 300 Cash Prize 12 400 Four-Star Sticker Pack 13 375 250 Free Rolls 14 425 Cash Prize 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 Minutes 16 600 375 Free Rolls 17 550 Four-Star Sticker Pack 18 700 Cash Prize 19 800 500 Free Rolls 20 1000 Cash Prize 21 900 Cash 22 1300 750 Free Rolls 23 1500 Cash Grab for 15 Minutes 24 1800 Cash Prize 25 2000 1,200 Free Rolls

Monopoly Go Toy Soldiers' tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

The previous Toy Soldiers' tournament in Monopoly Go took place over a month ago, and many players globally were looking forward to its comeback in the title.

The latest version of the event will see 50 tycoons compete to reach the first rank. They will be handsomely rewarded based on their total progression, reflected on the final leaderboard.

Here are the rewards up for grabs in the new Toy Soldiers' tournament:

1st position - 1,500 Free Rolls, Cash, and 5-Star Sticker Pack

2nd position - 800 Free Rolls, Cash, and 5-Star Sticker Pack

3rd position - 600 Free Rolls, Cash, and 5-Star Sticker Pack

4th position - 500 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Sticker Pack

5th position - 400 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Sticker Pack

6th position - 350 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Sticker Pack

7th position - 300 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Sticker Pack

8th position - 250 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack

9th position - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack

10th position - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack

11th-15th position - 50 Free Rolls and Cash

16th-50th position - Cash

To earn points, players must land on any Railroad tiles on their respective boards. After doing so, based on their luck, they must complete a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go.

Here's a look at how points can be earned in the Toy Soldiers' tournament:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two points

Shutdown Success - Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four points

Large Heist - Six points

Bankrupt - Eight points

While players must draw three gold bars in a mega heist, three gold rings should be drawn in a bank heist to get the most points.

Those logging into Monopoly Go to play the Toy Soldiers' tournament can also participate in Heartfelt Holidays. The event is live and will expire an hour after the Toy Soldiers' tournament ends.