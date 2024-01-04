Monopoly Go Toy Soldiers' tournament (January 3): Rewards, scoring system, and more

Scopely has introduced multiple tournaments in Monopoly Go since its launch in 2023. The events offer some fantastic rewards that lure millions of virtual board game enthusiasts to the title daily. While Snowy Creations was a massive hit, it concluded a few hours ago, paving the way for the re-introduction of the Toy Soldiers' tournament.
The Toy Soldiers' tournament is now live and can be accessed until 10 am PT on January 4, 2024. Many players are expected to take part in the event.
Milestone and leaderboard rewards are offered in plenty in new Monopoly Go Toy Soldiers' tournament
Like previous daily tournaments in Monopoly Go, the re-introduced Toy Soldiers carries 25 milestones. Players reaching these milestones will earn a plethora of rewards like Cash, Stickers, Tokens, and more.
Here's a look at the available rewards in the Toy Soldiers' tournament:
Monopoly Go Toy Soldiers' tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system
The previous Toy Soldiers' tournament in Monopoly Go took place over a month ago, and many players globally were looking forward to its comeback in the title.
The latest version of the event will see 50 tycoons compete to reach the first rank. They will be handsomely rewarded based on their total progression, reflected on the final leaderboard.
Here are the rewards up for grabs in the new Toy Soldiers' tournament:
- 1st position - 1,500 Free Rolls, Cash, and 5-Star Sticker Pack
- 2nd position - 800 Free Rolls, Cash, and 5-Star Sticker Pack
- 3rd position - 600 Free Rolls, Cash, and 5-Star Sticker Pack
- 4th position - 500 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Sticker Pack
- 5th position - 400 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Sticker Pack
- 6th position - 350 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Sticker Pack
- 7th position - 300 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Sticker Pack
- 8th position - 250 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack
- 9th position - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack
- 10th position - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Sticker Pack
- 11th-15th position - 50 Free Rolls and Cash
- 16th-50th position - Cash
To earn points, players must land on any Railroad tiles on their respective boards. After doing so, based on their luck, they must complete a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go.
Here's a look at how points can be earned in the Toy Soldiers' tournament:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two points
- Shutdown Success - Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four points
- Large Heist - Six points
- Bankrupt - Eight points
While players must draw three gold bars in a mega heist, three gold rings should be drawn in a bank heist to get the most points.
Those logging into Monopoly Go to play the Toy Soldiers' tournament can also participate in Heartfelt Holidays. The event is live and will expire an hour after the Toy Soldiers' tournament ends.