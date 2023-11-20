Monster Hunter Now Qualily’s Special Quest: Schedule, event details, and more

Qualily’s Special Quest will soon go live in Monster Hunter Now, with plenty of in-game assets as rewards for the community. Qualily, a popular hunter, asks for your help in her investigations and rewards you with plenty of gatherable materials and Zenny. An X post from the official page confirmed the event’s launch on November 20, 2023.

This article delves into every aspect of the quest to help you with details like the event schedule and rewards.

Qualily’s Special Quest returns in Monster Hunter Now with plenty of free Zenny and other rewards

Qualily’s Special Quest will begin on December 1, 2023 (Friday) at 5:00 PM IST (+8 hrs UTC) and run until December 6, 2023 (Wednesday) at midnight (+8 hrs UTC). The veteran NPC hunter will go on with her investigations during this event and offer amazing bonuses to the younger hunters for their help.

The event rewards include Carpenterbugs, Monster Bone+, and other materials like Dragonite Ore. You can complete the quest by visiting gathering points and doing plenty of monster slaying.

Additional Qualily's Special Quest details

Qualily’s Special Quest in Monster Hunter Now will only be available for Hunter Rank 11 or above. If you are HR11, a Special Quest tab will pop up in the title. Check out our article on how to rank up faster to participate in the event.

Completing some of the quests requires you to slay Tobi-Kadachi. This notorious wyvern can be encountered after completing Chapter 4 of the main story. You can also slay monsters as part of a group hunt to clear more quests.

The new subspecies icon update

The developers have added a new update to the title to help you locate subspecies of different monsters directly on the map. The official X post that confirmed the update on November 20, 2023, revealed that the monster subspecies will have a special star mark to help you easily differentiate between them. This new update might help you complete Qualily’s Special Quest faster.

Qualily used to be one of the best hunters in the guild. However, the veteran hunter has retired from the front lines and now assists the younger generation with training. Complete Qualily’s Special Quest in Monster Hunter Now for plenty of rewards.

Follow Sportskeeda to find the best weapons to slay monsters during this event and other crucial game-related guides to bolster your winning chances.