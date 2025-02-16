Monster Hunter Wilds: How to customize Seikret

In Monster Hunter Wilds, customizability goes beyond just your hunter and Palico — your Seikret, the trusty mount that helps you traverse the massive open world, can also be tailored to fit your style. While the full extent of customization options isn’t entirely clear yet, the game does allow you to change the creature's appearance.

Ad

If you’ve pre-ordered certain editions, you’ll have access to exclusive skins and decorations. Let's look more into it.

Note: This article is based on a video released by the game's developers on its X page. We will update the write-up once the game is fully released.

Seikret customization options in Monster Hunter Wilds

A still from Monster Hunter Wilds beta (Image via Capcom)

The Seikret isn't merely a basic mount — it's an integral aspect of the gameplay, that allows you to change weapons in the middle of the hunt and move across terrain types without breaking a sweat. You can customize your mount in so many ways, ranging from a change in the feather and skin colors to giving it a personal name. That way, your mount will not just be another creature among many — it'll be uniquely yours.

Ad

Trending

Beyond standard customization options, Capcom has added special decorations and skins as a pre-order bonus for players. Moreover, those who buy the Deluxe or Premium Deluxe Editions get two Decorations, which allows for even more personalization.

Capcom hasn't officially announced any more Seikret skins beyond these, but there's a likelihood that future patches or DLC will add further options.

Also read: Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark crashing error: Possible causes and can it be fixed?

Ad

Role in exploration and combat

Glimpses of Seikrets from the Monster Hunter Wilds - 1st trailer (Image via Capcom)

1) Automated and manual movement

Ad

The Auto-Move function allows your riding beast to follow a direct path toward a set objective, letting you focus on preparations instead of steering. While in Auto-Move mode, your mount will automatically jump over obstacles and cliffs, ensuring smooth travel across different terrains.

You can take manual control at any time, and if left idle, it will automatically resume its path.

2) Attacking while mounted

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seikrets allow hunters to attack while riding, letting them stay mobile while engaging enemies. This includes the ability to aim and fire the Slinger or ranged weapons without having to dismount. The aiming system ensures precision while moving, giving you more versatility in battle.

3) Dismounting for combat

A well-timed dismounting attack can allow you to land a hit on larger monsters while jumping off your ride. This adds a layer of strategy, letting your hunter start fights with an advantage.

Ad

Inventory and weapon management

1) Storing items and weapons

The Seikret has two main storage sections: the Pouch and the Holster. The Pouch holds quest-related items, which can only be accessed during an active hunt. The Holster, on the other hand, carries a secondary weapon, allowing hunters to switch loadouts without returning to camp.

2) Swapping weapons on the go

Switching weapons is seamless — when you call your Seikret, you automatically mount it before selecting a new weapon. This prevents interruptions during hunts, letting you adapt to different combat situations without needing to retreat.

Ad

Also read: Monster Hunter Wilds: How to craft weapons and armors

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.