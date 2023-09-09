Most used Genshin Impact characters in September 2023 Spiral Abyss

Travelers curious about the best Genshin Impact characters for clearing the 4.0 Spiral Abyss in September 2023 should know that there is some data worth analyzing. A sample size of 109,077 players was posted at the beginning of this month, so let's look at who were the most popular units. Note that this data also includes the most used teams, but this specific article will only focus on character usage rates.

Any unit can clear the Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss if built well, but the following list will show the most popular options that are generally considered optimal choices. Note that this data is specifically for Floor 12. Also, usage rate is the primary metric considered here rather than appearance rate.

These are the most popular Genshin Impact characters for the 4.0 Spiral Abyss (September 2023)

This sample size contained 109,077 users, which is statistically significant for determining the best characters to use in the Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss. Let's look at the top 20 most popular units based on usage rate:

Bennett: 80.8% Yelan: 80.5% Nahida: 78.3% Kazuha: 77.8% Xingqiu: 71.3% Kokomi: 65.5% Raiden Shogun: 62.2% Zhongli: 61.8% Xiangling: 58.4% Alhaitham: 50.3% Kuki Shinobu: 49.9% Lyney: 44% Tartaglia: 39.9% Baizhu: 38.4% Hu Tao: 35.8% Shenhe: 33.6% Nilou: 30.7% Ayato: 29% Yae Miko: 27.7% Ayaka: 27.5%

Many of the usual suspects are here, but the rankings are different. For starters, Nahida is no longer the most used Genshin Impact character. She's still in the top three, but Bennett now holds the honor of being number one. The last time he posted the highest usage rate for Floor 12 was back in early April, with Nahida holding the top spot since then until Version 4.0.

Bennett is widely known as the best 4-star in this game (Image via HoYoverse)

Lyney also made his grand debut, standing at a respectable 12th place with a usage rate of 44%. His sister had a much less impressive result, finishing 53rd with a usage rate of 0.6%. Freminet's data wasn't available since this sample size was established before his playable debut.

It is worth noting that the most popular Spiral Abyss team for Genshin Impact 4.0 featured Ayaka, Kazuha, Kokomi, and Shenhe, all of whom are in the top 20 most-used characters.

Least popular Genshin Impact characters for the 4.0 Spiral Abyss

Heizou has the dishonor of being the character with the lowest usage rate (Image via HoYoverse)

Some characters had terrible usage rates in the 4.0 Spiral Abyss. Here are the bottom 15, from lowest to highest usage rates:

Heizou: 0.1% Razor: 0.1% Chongyun: 0.1% Xinyan: 0.1% Noelle: 0.1% Sayu: 0.1% Amber: 0.1% Dori: 0.1% Aloy: 0.1% Candace: 0.1% Ningguang: 0.1% Lisa: 0.1% Kaeya: 0.3% Qiqi: 0.3% Kaveh: 0.4%

Note that the rankings factor in multiple decimal places, but the infographic only shows the first number after zero. The only 5-stars in the bottom 15 are Aloy (a crossover character some players don't like) and Qiqi (a healer outclassed by many other options). Otherwise, it's a bunch of 4-stars with no important niche in the current metagame.

Poll : Did you use Bennett to clear Floor 12 in this rotation? Yes No 0 votes