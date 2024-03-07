The most-used teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction mode have been recently brought to the community’s attention on X by hxg_diluc. The usage rate of the popular setups was obtained based on a proper analysis over a sufficient sample size. The information will help players formulate the best compositions required to tackle the current cycle of the domain.

So, let’s look at some of the most used teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction.

What are the most used teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction?

The Pure Fiction game mode sees a tri-weekly reset, which brings in a new set of enemies in the arena. This persuades the Trailblazers to change their compositions whenever a fresh cycle begins.

Thanks to the data shared by X user @hxg_diluc on March 7, 2024, players can refer to the most used teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction. This cycle was rolled out a few days ago, where the following setups stand out as unbeatable. We have also included their usage rate in the list for the reader’s convenience:

Kafka+ Huohuo+ Ruan Mei+ Black Swan: 35.3% Himeko+ Fu Xuan+ Ruan Mei+ Herta: 25.6% Jing Yuan+ Huohuo+ Sparkle+ Tingyun: 20.1% Kafka+ Luocha+ Ruan Mei+ Black Swan: 19% Jing Yuan+ Fu Xuan+ Sparkle+ Tingyun: 18.4% Argenti+ Huohuo+ Sparkle+ Tingyun: 15.5% Himeko+ Huohuo+ Ruan Mei+ Herta: 12.8% Himeko+ Luocha+ Ruan Mei+ Herta: 12.7% Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae+ Huohuo+ Sparkle+ Tingyun: 10.4% Argenti+ Huohuo+ Bronya+ Tingyun: 10.1%

The Kafka DoT team is in the first position with 35.3% and has undoubtedly the highest clear potential in the An Expression of Eloquence Pure Fiction of Honkai Star Rail 2.0. It employs both Black Swan and Ruan Mei, two of the most coveted 5-star units that specialize in their respective team roles.

Jing Yuan's' hypercarry compositions are among the most used teams in Pure Fiction 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Surprisingly, Jing Yuan’s hypercarry compositions have also made it to the list of the most used Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction teams. The credit goes to Sparkle, the newly released 5-star character who has been dominating in the support role.

Jing Yuan has access to good AoE DMG, which is highly beneficial for clearing the endgame domain where enemies appear in clusters. With Sparkle’s powerful buffs, he has become a force to be reckoned with in v2.0 Pure Fiction. Besides, many of the targets in the current cycle are susceptible to the Lightning element, which works in his favor.