Mr. Waggor vs Night Panther in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two pets

Along with other characters, pets in Free Fire also play a significant role in assisting the players. These pets have multiple skillsets and diversified abilities to be of significant assistance to players.

Mr. Waggor is one of the most popular pets in Free Fire, and Night Panther is also one of the better ones. This article will compare these two pets' abilities to see who will be a better choice for the game.

Assessing the abilities of Mr. Waggor and Night Panther in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor's ability - Smooth Gloo

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor was introduced in Free Fire with the OB23 update in 2020. The pet has a beneficial ability called ‘Smooth Gloo.’ Using it, when the players have no Gloo Wall grenade, Mr. Waggor can generate one every 120 seconds.

With the gradual increment in the level, the ability enhances. At pet level 7 (ability level 3), Mr. Waggor can produce one Gloo Wall grenade every 100 seconds when the players have less than two of them.

Night Panther's ability - Weight Training

Night Panther in Free Fire

The Night Panther was released in an update back in 2019. It also has a beneficial ability in the game, which is called Weight Training. At its initial level, it can improve the 15 inventory space of the player.

When Panther is maximized to pet level 7, its highest potential is unlocked and can increase the player's inventory space up to 45.

Verdict

Both Night Panther and Mr. Waggor are great pets to have in Free Fire. Both of them have great abilities to dispense, but Mr. Waggor can be a better choice in terms of usefulness and viability.

Choosing a pet is always subjective, but Mr. Waggor provides a better option in offering an extra gloo wall to the players in times of need during intense fights.

Night Panther is also great, which increases inventory space. But the ability falls short in terms of advantageousness compared to that of Mr. Waggor.

Disclaimer: The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

