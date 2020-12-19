"My mom thought I was stripping!": Twitch streamer explains what her mother thought of her first stream

Twitch streamer Maya "Maya" Higa has revealed her mother's thoughts on her first stream, where she ended up receiving $500.

The incident took place on Twitch recently, where Maya was interacting with her mother, Vicki, on stream.

CONSERVATION CAST TODAY @ 2pm CT WITH MY MOM



We are raising money for the non-profit my family founded in 2009 that helps bring smiles to kids with special needs using barnyard animal friends. Come watch to learn how I got my start with animals.https://t.co/agKuH9LefJ pic.twitter.com/6DIiyGyAmt — Maya (@mayahiga6) December 18, 2020

At one particular juncture, the mother-daughter duo speak about Maya's first stream, which took place while she was at home with her parents.

Maya then hilariously revealed that her parents, especially her mom, believed that she was stripping on camera after informing them that she had earned $500 overnight in donations.

Maya speaks to her mom on Twitch

In the clip above, Maya's mom asked her what exactly happened during her first Twitch stream when she was at home with them:

"I had no concept of why people would send you money, like what were you doing that people would send you money by watching you on the computer?"

In response, Maya hilariously attempted to explain what exactly transpired that fateful day.

She revealed that all she was doing was hosting a music stream, where it so happened that a bunch of generous people decided to shower her with a fair amount of donations.

However, this raised her mother's curiosity, causing her to speculate that her daughter was stripping for money:

"She thought I was stripping! The next morning, I told my parents that I made $500 in three hours, streaming, and they were like, what were you doing?"

In her defense, her mother attempted to justify the reason behind her assumptive nature:

"I had no idea what you were doing cause I had no idea what streaming was, and the idea that people send money by watching somebody, you know, it takes the reality television thing to a whole new level."

Following the hilarious exchange with her mother on stream, fans can expect a barrage of reactions to flood social media soon.

Maya is a popular Twitch streamer and wildlife rehabilitator who often focuses on conserving animals and birds.

She is also a musical artist who has around 302k followers on Twitch and 66k subscribers on YouTube.

Apart from being an animal lover, she interacts with fans with the Just Chatting Feature on Twitch.

Maya also tries her hand at games such as Minecraft along with her boyfriend and fellow Twitch streamer Mizkif. Together, they are one of the more popular couples on Twitch today.