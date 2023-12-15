"Naughty Dog and the sweet little lies": The Last of Us community outraged as PlayStation studio cancels the upcoming multiplayer spin-off

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has gained immense popularity since its initial 2013 release on the PlayStation 3 console. The title has since received remakes, remasters, and separate game modes, such as the Factions multiplayer mode. In light of its immense popularity, Factions was set to release as a separate, live-service spin-off sometime in the future, but a recent official post by the developer has confirmed its unfortunate cancellation.

This has caused quite an uproar, with users taking to social media to voice their frustrations online. One user was fed up with the false hopes and shared their frustration on X (formerly Twitter), calling Naughty Dog out. They said:

"Naughty dog (factions) and the sweet little lies."

Coupled with the release of the rather “unnecessary” remake of Part 2, this does bring into question Naughty Dog’s priorities.

The Last of Us community enraged as Naughty Dog halts development of the Factions spin-off

The Last of Us community has taken the news of the Factions mode cancellation to heart, lashing out at developer Naughty Dog. The new potential release was highly anticipated by the fanbase, as they have been eagerly waiting for an update on it. While they did receive one, it wasn't the one they were hoping for.

Meanwhile, user PeterOvo calls the announcement “a disappointment to many”, perhaps rightfully so.

Another user by the name of Kratos laments on the situation, commenting that “they should’ve just toned down on the game”, keeping it as a simple multiplayer add-on for the base game, as it was originally released.

Other players have come forward to make a jab at the game, saying it would return in 500 years.

The situation has caused doomsayers to come out of the woodwork, with one such user commenting that Sony “cannot make multiplayer games at all”, which sets up a rather dangerous precedent.

Various users have also chimed in, expressing their frustrations at the cancellation of the Factions spin-off, which comes shortly after the announcement of a remaster for The Last of Us Part 2. The remaster of the second entry in the franchise is seen as mostly unnecessary by the majority of the playerbase, given its recent 2020 release.

Some have even called out Naughty Dog, saying they “fell off after the PS3 era”.

The whole situation is unfortunate and has ruffled quite a few feathers, given the hype that was surrounding its initial announcement and leaks that followed soon after. It is hoped that Naughty Dog will continue to focus on newer single-player narratives in the future despite this setback.

The Last of Us is an action-adventure title from the first-party Sony Computer Entertainment studio, Naughty Dog. The game’s development was led by Bruce Straley and Neil Druckmann, amassing both critical and commercial success since its 14 June, 2013 release.

It has since received a sequel, remakes with ports released for both the PC and PlayStation 5, and a live adaptation led by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively.