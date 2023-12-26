Neural Cloud Christmas gift code and a guide to redeem

Neural Cloud features roguelike strategy combat mechanics in its RPG-themed gameplay. Its characters, called Dolls, have unique skills and upgradable abilities. This mobile gacha title offers various items such as Diggcoin for purchasing basic supplies, Quartz to summon new Dolls, Combat XP to upgrade their level, and Skill Pivot to enhance their skills.

Like other mobile titles, the developers at Sunborn deliver redemption codes that grant free in-game items. They release these codes on various occasions and have provided one for Christmas.

This article offers Neural Cloud’s Christmas gift code, rewards, and a guide to redeem it. You can also find other codes that are active in December 2023.

Neural Cloud Christmas gift code and rewards

Neural Cloud Christmas gift code (Image via Twitter)

Sunborn delivers redemption codes that grant free in-game resources when Neural Cloud gets a major update, hits a milestone, and on other celebratory events. The developers have prepared a special Christmas gift for the fans. They posted on X, wishing Merry Christmas to all fans and sharing a code that grants various in-game items upon redemption.

Here is the Christmas gift code and its rewards:

Christmas gift code: HAPPYNY24

Rewards:

10,000 Diggcoin

1 Time-limited Keycard (Medium)

2000 Skill Sample

2 Skill Pivot

3 Advanced Random Gift

The above Christmas code is valid until January 7, 2024, at 23:59 UTC-8. Therefore, use it within the time limit to claim the freebies. Note that all players can use any particular code only once per account.

Here are other active codes providing freebies in December 2023:

Redeem code: NCDISCORD

Rewards:

5 Combat XP ×3600

2000 Skill Sample

4 Skill Pivot

30000 Diggcoin

These developer offerings expire after a certain period, so use them immediately to claim freebies in this mobile gacha game.

Method to redeem Neural Cloud codes

Enter the code and hit confirm to claim all rewards. (Image via Sunborn)

You can redeem the code for freebies via the in-game method in this mobile RPG title. The process is easy and requires a couple of minutes to complete. Here is a step-by-step guide to get them:

Boot the game on your mobile device, start the game, and enter the main screen.

Click the Settings button at the top left corner of the main screen.

It opens the Main Menu with several buttons on the left side.

Click the Redemption Code button, opening the Redeem Gift box.

Type or copy-paste the above codes into the Enter Redemption Code box.

Hit Confirm to claim all applicable freebies.

Enter the codes in the same format and case provided by the developers; you won’t get freebies if entered incorrectly. Players are advised to copy and paste them to avoid errors.

List of all Neural Cloud expired codes for December 2023

Here is the list of all codes that were active but have expired as of December 2023:

LEWH8M59HN

NFXKEL8JGE

T4B2KV59VV

X2DROP

NC1121

NC42LAB

NCMUSIC

