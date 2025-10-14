"Never trust a butterfly with a secret": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1195 (Tuesday, October 14, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 14, 2025, are now out. The 1195th iteration, like the previous ones, has several interesting enigmas. Players can efficiently solve the clues tied to the challenges if they have good knowledge of the League of Legends characters and their various elements.The Quote puzzle in the 1195th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Never trust a butterfly with a secret.&quot;Quinn, Ivern, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1195th edition (October 14, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 14, 2025, are:Classic: QuinnQuote: IvernAbility: Tryndamere; Bonus: Passive (Battle Fury)Emoji: TrundleSplash Art: Kha'Zix; Bonus: Guardian of the Sands Kha'ZixThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 14, 2025, edition is Quinn. The Quote question is tied to Ivern, a champion who is a great choice in the Jungle meta of League of Legends.Afterward, the Ability puzzle has Tryndamere's Passive ability, known as &quot;Battle Fury.&quot; Lastly, the Emoji shows Trundle, while the Splash Art features Kha'Zix's Guardian of the Sands skin.Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1194 (October 13): Pyke, Azir, Ezreal, Taric, VolibearLoLdle 1193 (October 12): Katarina, Draven, Aatrox, Jinx, YasuoLoLdle 1192 (October 11): Zyra, Wukong, Elise, Rell, ShacoLoLdle 1191 (October 10): Jarvan IV, Veigar, Jinx, Galio, SionLoLdle 1190 (October 9): Nidalee, Annie, Gangplank, Nasus, ViktorLoLdle 1189 (October 8): Aurelion Sol, Zoe, Aphelios, Darius, JayceLoLdle 1188 (October 7): Soraka, Neeko, Thresh, Pyke, ShenLoLdle 1187 (October 6): Veigar, Irelia, Graves, Anivia, YuumiLoLdle 1186 (October 5): Rell, Samira, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, ZyraLoLdle 1185 (October 4): Xin Zhao, Gwen, Zilean, Ashe, VeigarLoLdle 1184 (October 3): Gangplank, Lulu, Qiyana, Sylas, SyndraLoLdle 1183 (October 2): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Heimerdinger, LuluLoLdle 1182 (October 1): Vi, Jayce, Kayn, Kled, IllaoiLoLdle 1181 (September 30): Zoe, Karthus, Samira, Warwick, OriannaLoLdle 1180 (September 29): Lee Sin, Jarvan IV, Mel, Renekton, SivirThe answers to the 1196th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 15, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?