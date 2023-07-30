New Genshin Impact 4.0 feature to make exploring Fontaine underwater less annoying than Sumeru caves

Genshin Impact's upcoming Fontaine region is set to introduce a diving mechanic that will allow players to freely explore submerged areas and underwater caverns. To make exploration smoother for Travelers, HoYoverse will be adding the Multi-layered Map feature in Version 4.0. This inclusion will guide players while navigating through the underwater territory.

Players who have completed the Sumeru storyline know how tricky it can be to explore underground areas with multiple pathways. With no in-game map to use for guidance regarding directions, reaching certain places was a troublesome ordeal for a number of players. Genshin Impact's developers have decided to address the issue by using a Multi-layered Map function.

Genshin Impact 4.0 to introduce Multi-layered Map feature like Honkai Star Rail's

Travelers familiar with Genshin Impact's sister game Honkai Star Rail may be aware of its Multi-layered Map feature. It essentially allows gamers to switch between separate maps, showcasing areas on different levels. This can come in handy when exploring underground regions with multiple exits.

The Genshin playerbase was facing difficulty exploring caves in Sumeru, and considering how abundant they are in this region, it was hard to keep track of which way to go. HoYoverse understood this concern and provided the first fix during Patch 3.4 when it tweaked the icon for underground Teleport Waypoints. This was done to signify the level difference between them and the Waypoints above.

With the forthcoming Fontaine 4.0 update, HoYoverse will introduce maps for underground regions with the Multi-Layered Map feature. It is expected to function similarly to the official interactive map of this game.

Traveler diving underwater in Fontaine

This inclusion will be highly useful for players, considering that Fontaine is speculated to include a lot of underwater caves. To navigate these submerged areas, the game will introduce a Diving mechanism.

Recent leaks have indicated that all characters in this title will be able to dive underwater — although certain units are expected to hold a distinct advantage here. As per leaks, Traveler and Fontaine characters will be able to perform a dolphin dash while diving for faster movement.

More official details about the Multi-layered Map feature and upcoming Fontaine update can be expected during the Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program livestream.