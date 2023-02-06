New State Mobile Valentine’s Day event - Release date, how to get, rewards, and more

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, the developers of New State Mobile have a special event planned for the players of the battle royale title. With the recent addition of a brand new event called 'Take Heart, New State,' the entire community can now get their hands on free rewards, including skins and more.

This particular event will last for a few weeks, during which gamers must complete the necessary tasks to win points. Once the required number of points for a particular item is accumulated, players can use them to claim a reward.

Further details about the ongoing New State Mobile Valentine’s Day event are provided in the section below.

Important details about New State Mobile Valentine’s Day event - Take Heart, New State

The 'Take Heart, New State' event was released in New State Mobile on 2 February 2023 and will remain active in the battle royale title until 22 February 2023. Essentially, it features simple missions that players must accomplish to win points.

Given below are the different rewards available alongside the corresponding number of points required to claim them:

Love of New State ‘LO’ Tshirt – Get 3 points

– Get 3 points Love of New State’ VE’ Tshirt – Get 7 points

– Get 7 points Love of New State Pink Tshirt – Get 15 points

– Get 15 points Royale Chest V2 (features items like Ghatotkacha, Ringtail Monkey outfits and more) – Get 20 points

– Get 20 points Love of New State AKM skin – Get 30 points

– Get 30 points Love of New State SLR skin – Get 37 points

The major attractions of this event - Love of New State SLR skin and Love of New State AKM skin are fairly attractive gun skins. Obtaining such skins for free in New State Mobile is an opportunity that doesn't come frequently and users must not miss out on the same.

There are plenty of missions that players will have to complete (Image via Krafton)

Listed below are the missions that the developers have made available to complete the event:

Sign in 3 times: 1 point

1 point Touch the hearts a total of 10 times while in solo mode in the lobby: 1 point

1 point Collect more than 10 dressing room likes: 1 point

1 point Kill a total of 10 players with 1 friend(s) in battle royale matches : 1 point

: 1 point Send a gift to 2 friend(s) : 1 point

: 1 point Play for a total of 30 minutes with 1 or more friends: 1 point

1 point Revive a knocked out teammate 1 time(s) in battle royale matches: 1 point

1 point Reach the top 10 1 time(s) with 1 friend(s) in Akinta: 1 point

1 point Sign in 8 time(s): 1 point

1 point Collect more than 30 dressing room likes: 2 points

2 points Reach the top 10 1 time(s) with 1 friend(s) in Erangel: 2 points

2 points Send a gift to friends 5 time(s): 2 points

2 points Recommend a teammate 15 time(s) in battle royale matches: 2 points

2 points Reach the top 10 1 time(s) with 1 friend(s) in Troi: 2 points

2 points Kill a total of 30 players with 1 friend(s) in battle royale matches: 3 points

3 points Sign in 10 time(s): 3 points

3 points Touch the hearts a total of 30 times while in party mode in the lobby: 3 points

3 points Revive a knocked out teammate 3 time(s) with 1 friend(s) in battle royale matches: 3 points

3 points Win a Chicken Dinner with a friend 1 time: 3 points

3 points Play for a total of 300 minutes with 1 or more friends: 3 points

Although completing these missions may take some time, gamers still have about 16 days left to accomplish them. Nevertheless, they need not worry and must work slowly towards finishing them all.

Steps to claim the rewards

The steps given below can be followed to claim the rewards from this event:

Step 1: Open New State Mobile and head to the Events section by clicking on its icon on the lobby screen.

Step 2: Next up, you must click on the Take Heart, New State event tab.

Step 3: Finally, you can claim any rewards that can be seen next to their respective missions to receive them in-game.

Once you have received the items, you can equip them and show them off to your friends on the battlefield of New State Mobile.

