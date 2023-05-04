32nd Southeast Asian Games PUBG Mobile: Countries, schedule, format, and more

Cambodia is set to host the 32nd Southeast Asian Games for the first time, boasting numerous sports and esports titles. The PUBG Mobile event will be conducted from May 11-15, featuring Team and Individual contests. Stakes have never been higher, as teams and players from the SEA region will battle for pride and medals at the grand event.

The team competition will have two rounds: the Qualifiers on May 11 and the Grand Finals from May 12-14. In the first leg, a total of 19 teams from 10 countries will clash across six matches for the 16 slots in the Finals.

While the Individual contest, which will be played among 60 solo players from 10 nations, will be organized on May 15.

32nd Southeast Asian Games PUBG Mobile teams

These 19 teams feature top athletes from the respective countries to participate in the upcoming medal event.

Cambodia 1 Cambodia 2 Indonesia 1 Indonesia 2 Laos 1 Laos 2 Malaysia 1 Malaysia 2 Myanmar 1 Myanmar 2 Philippines 1 Philippines 2 Timor Leste 1 Timor Leste 2 Thailand 1 Thailand 2 Vietnam 1 Vietnam 2 Brunei

In the previous edition, an Indonesian team that featured SVAFVEL, Ryzen, GenFos, Luxxy, and Layden was crowned champion after demonstrating steady output throughout the contest. Meanwhile, Vietnam and Malaysia were in second and third places, respectively, in the 31st SEA Games.

This season, both the Indonesian teams consist of seasoned PUBG Mobile athletes from the country. Veteran personnel such as Microboy, Potato, and Redface will play for Team Indonesia 1, while renowned players Luxxy and Ryzen will be deployed in the second unit.

Professional players from Infinity and Vampire Esports will compete in the Thailand 1 and 2 teams, respectively. Both units have considered among the best lineups worldwide. These brigades will aim to bring medals to their nation in the 32nd SEA Games PUBG Mobile.

Geek Slate's players, including BTR UHigh, will compete as a squad for Team Malaysia 1, while three athletes from Don't Break Dreams and TS Jumper will contest for Team 2.

Players from Yangon Galacticos and Genesis Esports will be featured in the Myanmar squads. These underdog athletes have recently shown their skills against other Southeast Asian teams. Genesis Esports was crowned winner of PMPL SEA Wildcard Spring 2023. D'Xavier's players, who recently won the PMPl Spring Vietnam, will battle for Team 1 of the country, while Shine Like Diamond's players will be part of Team 2.

