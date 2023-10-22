9Panda vs Gaimin Gladiators Dota 2 The International 2023 Lower Bracket Round 2 highlights

The Dota 2 The International 2023 featured drama, upset, and a series of thrilling battles between top esports teams. After an intense Upper Bracket Quarterfinals round, we saw Virtus.pro, 9Pandas, Talon Esports, and nouns getting relegated to the Lower Bracket Round 2.

After defeating 9Pandas and sending them to the Lower Bracket, LGD Gaming advanced to the Upper Bracket Semifinals and will face Azure Ray. The second match in Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Round 2 saw the CIS team, 9Pandas, locking horns with the Major winners, Gaimin Gladiators. Scroll ahead to learn more about this matchup.

Gaimin Gladiators wipes out 9Pandas 2-0 in Dota 2 The International 2023

First game between 9Pandas and Gaimin Gladiators

The first Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Round 2 match between GG and 9Pandas ended within just 19 minutes. Gaimin Gladiators overwhelmed the CIS team with their strong drafting and perfect teamplay.

9Pandas (Dire):

Weaver - Ramzes666

Outworld Destroyer - kiyotaka

Wraith King - MieRo

Skywrath Mage - Antares

Treant Protector - Solo

Gaimin Gladiators (Radiant):

Chaos Knight - dyrachyo

Kunkka - Quinn

Bristleback - Ace

Muerta - tOfu

Chen - Seleri

The Radiant side began dominating the match early on in the game and went on to get kills left, right, and center. Ramzes' Weaver was struggling to get farm and resorted to the jungle. Wraith King was not effective enough either, as GG just went on to roll over 9Pandas.

Even after Chaos Knight's death at the top tier 1 tower, 9Pandas couldn't fight further as they lacked damage. Ace, on the other hand, was running the map looking to slaughter 9Pandas' heroes with his fat Bristleback. Kunkka set up kills for the Chaos Knight, and as a result, the latter came online very fast and secured the Aegis within 15 minutes.

OD, Skywrath, and Treant Protector were getting dismantled while the Wraith King and Weaver were in the jungle. Ramzes got picked off with Kunkka's X Marks the Spot, and 9Pandas just lost hope to continue the game. After eliminating Dire's safelaner, GG went on to seize their base.

9Pandas tapped out with "ggs" and lost the first game and was one loss away from getting eliminated from the Dota 2 TI12 tournament.

Second game between 9Pandas and Gaimin Gladiators

The second game turned out to be a situation similar to the first, as 9Pandas drafted a bad lineup (four strength heroes). They were severely outplayed by GG, who went on to finish the game within 32 minutes.

9Pandas (Radiant):

Sven - Ramzes666

Spirit Breaker - kiyotaka

Doom - MieRo

Grimstroke - Antares

Treant Protector - Solo

Gaimin Gladiators (Dire):

Terrorblade - dyrachyo

Primal Beast - Quinn

Bristleback - Ace

Muerta - tOfu

Phoenix - Seleri

The game started with both teams getting equal amounts of kills and gold. Sven was leading the gold chart as the Terrorblade was fourth behind the Doom.

However, this changed when 9Pandas initiated a teamfight at Radiant's bottom tier 1 tower. They lost the fight and lost Treant Protector, Spirit Breaker, and Doom after all the five heroes from GG started doing tremendous damage.

After winning this fight, GG ganked and killed Sven, slowing his item progress. Additionally, Terrorblade was getting constant farm and easily claimed Dire's bottom racks. GG won multiple fights, and all their heroes became hard to kill.

Sven, equipped with BKB, Silver Edge, Mask of Madness, and Echo Sabre, could only kill the GG supports. At this point, the Terrorblade outfarmed his counterpart and went on to destroy 9Pandas with the Primal Beast. Eventually, GG got megacreeps for their side and went on to end the game, eliminating 9Pandas from Dota 2 TI12.

Gaimin Gladiators advanced to Dota 2 Lower Bracket Round 3, where they will square off against nouns.