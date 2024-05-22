"Absolute cinema, and he was so f**king right!" - Asmongold gets hyped while reacting to Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer

During a livestream on May 21, 2024, Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" reacted to the recently released trailer of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. For those unaware, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware released a three-minute and 15-second story trailer for the upcoming DLC, giving players a glimpse of the lore behind the Land of Shadow. It also featured two of the main characters present in the expansion - Miquella the Kind and Messmer the Impaler.

Asmongold was about two hours into his livestream when he watched the trailer. After seeing the giant, flame-engulfed wicker men, the content creator claimed that the legendary manga series, Berserk, served as the inspiration for them.

He said:

"This is from Berserk, by the way."

As he continued watching the trailer, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) referenced Kai Cenat describing Elden Ring as "absolute cinema." He added:

"Damn! This is so f**king cool, man! Absolute cinema, and he was so f**king right! It's insane! Bro, this is just the DLC trailer. This is f**king insane!"

"We are so lucky these guys are making games" - Asmongold gives his take on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree's story trailer

After watching Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree's story trailer, Asmongold said people were "lucky" that FromSoftware has continued developing games. Expressing his delight at the upcoming DLC, the content creator said:

"Wow! Bro, we are so lucky that these guys are making games. We are so f**king lucky! This is so cool, man! Oh, my god! This is great! It's in a month, bro! Like, it's in one-month from today, this s**t's coming out. It's in one month from today!"

Asmongold then replayed a moment from the trailer, which appeared to show various Tarnished in the Land of Shadow. His attention was drawn to one character who was wearing heavy armor. He said:

"Dude, especially, like, showing... that's me, dude. Remember I had this armor. Is this the Bull-Goat Armor? I'm pretty sure it is. It's pretty close to it. Oh, my god! This was so cool, showing all the different players. Oh, it's new armor? Really? Oh, s**t! I didn't even know that. F**k!"

Timestamp: 01:50:20

A few moments later, some viewers wondered if Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree was the prequel to the base game. Asmongold responded:

"'Is this a prequel?' I think kind of? I'm not really sure exactly. It's referring back to things that happened before the game started."

The Twitch streamer added:

"This is just... bro, absolute cinema. It's so f**king good! Oh, my god. Oh, man, this is so good! I'm so hyped. I was thinking about playing Elden Ring again to get ready for the new DLC and everything."

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is scheduled to be released next month, on June 21, 2024. It's available for pre-order on Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Xbox Series X|S.

